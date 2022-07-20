KILA — There’s a reason Montana is known as the treasure state, and thanks to companies like Rock Climb Montana and people like owner Link Neimark that reputation continues to be upheld.

"I love climbing, so I like with guiding, turning people onto the sport, or teaching them new things in the sport," said Rock Climb Montana owner Link Neimark.

And that love of climbing is something Neimark has been sharing since starting his company fifteen years ago here in the place he has come to call home.

"There’s really no place quite like it that offers as much different recreational activities," Neimark stated. "World class skiing, world class fishing, world class hiking, and we’ve got some great local climbing."

While climbing isn’t often the number one activity on most people’s itineraries, Neimark says just about everyone ends up absolutely loving the experience.

"We’ve had so many people say that the rock climbing was their highlight of their trip to Glacier," said Neimark proudly. "So if you can be the highlight of someone’s trip to Glacier Park, that’s pretty great."

Even with the hundreds of people he has the pleasure of guiding every summer, Neimark hopes to see more and more people step out of their comfort zone.

"But I would like to see more people give it a try, because it really is for everyone," said Neimark.

Although climbing might not be the most traditional sport it certainly offers all the adventure and adrenaline that one could ask for.

