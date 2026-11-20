BILLINGS — A historic season was supposed to put the Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team on the national stage this week.

Instead, parents are questioning how an eligibility issue led Rocky to forfeit seven matches and why, three weeks later, they say they still do not have the answers they are seeking.

“These things just don’t happen,” said Lisa Harings, the parent of one Rocky player.

Harings and her husband both have collegiate coaching experience.

“This was 100% avoidable. And we have two separate governing bodies that failed these athletes,” Harings told MTN Sports.

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Parents demand answers after forfeits derail Rocky women’s soccer season

Kami Maack, another player's parent, initially believed the situation would be corrected.

“My initial thought when I first heard about it was that it was going to be fixed," Maack said.

The Battlin’ Bears had improved to 11-0-4 in a Thursday night win over Bushnell (Ore.), posting an historic run with eight shutouts and a program-record eighth straight win. They were ranked No. 16 in the nation.

But the following morning, hours before Rocky’s Senior Day finale, players learned the team would forfeit seven matches for inadvertently playing an ineligible teammate.

“Seven-thirty in the morning, to hear the tone of her voice, I knew immediately that something really bad had just happened,” Maack said, recalling a phone call from her daughter.

Teammates and parents who spoke with MTN Sports said they support the player involved and said their questions are directed instead at those responsible for determining eligibility.

“What happened, how it happened, why it happened — in an email or some sort of a meeting — and we’ve never had that,” Maack said.

Other parents, including fathers, spoke with MTN Sports but declined to appear on camera, saying they feared scholarship retaliation against their daughters.

MTN Sports has learned the NAIA Eligibility Center system experienced a network outage from mid-to-late August. During the outage, a temporary voucher process was implemented for schools to manage student eligibility.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 26, Rocky ultimately forfeited seven matches, stripping what would have been an unbeaten run entering its final home game.

“Honestly, we thought we were on the brink of an undefeated season, a conference championship, a No. 1 seed, a bye to the national tournament,” Maack said of the team's encouraging season.

Rocky competes in the NAIA-affiliated Cascade Collegiate Conference. The conference commissioner told MTN Sports that eligibility certification is handled by the school and the NAIA Eligibility Center.

“The ultimate responsibility to vet the players comes from Rocky Mountain College,” Harings said.

The NAIA has not yet responded to MTN Sports’ inquiries.

Rocky Mountain College President Bob Wilmouth declined an on-camera interview request but spoke with MTN Sports by phone and accepted responsibility.

“This is all on me. I’ll take the heat. Ultimately, I’m at the top and I’m responsible for everything that happens here,” Wilmouth said.

Interview requests to interim women’s soccer coach Kevin Luse and Vice President of Athletics Kelly Perry were not returned. According to Rocky’s website, Perry, who was hired last November, served as an Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Academics at Oklahoma City University for nine years.

One father questioned how the eligibility issue could go undetected for seven matches.

“The timeline doesn’t add up,” he said. “If paperwork was available in August before the season started, why did it take seven matches to determine ineligibility? And announcing it to the team on the final weekend was poor.”

After winning their opening match of the conference tournament on penalty kicks, Rocky's women dropped their semifinal match on penalty kicks to end their season.

Parents want assurances that the same type of issue cannot happen again. Wilmouth told MTN Sports the issue “has been addressed within the staff.”

For Harings, however, rebuilding trust will take more.

“You know, I’m very concerned with the reputation now that RMC has," she said. "I just want to say to the board, the administration, the staff … I really think that you need to go look at your mission statement. I mean, right now you have players, you have parents who are terrified of retaliation just for wanting answers.”

Related: Unbeaten Rocky Mountain College women's soccer forfeits 7 matches; still eligible for postseason