Olympic swimmer Katharine Berkoff celebrates medal wins with Missoula homecoming

MISSOULA — Missoula’s own Katharine Berkoff has come home to celebrate after winning two medals in swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After winning bronze in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and gold in the 400-meter medley relay, Berkoff spoke on her Olympic experience Sunday.

“It was a pretty emotional experience it was a tight race. I was going for the win but I can't be too disappointed with a bronze medal. So I was really grateful to bring a medal home,” she said.

Berkoff, a graduate of Missoula Hellgate High School, says her accomplishments mean a little more knowing she has her hometown to back her up.

“Yeah, it's really special just because I think not a lot of other athletes get the hometown support that I've gotten just because we're a little less populated than most areas," Berkoff said.

"So it's been super special and I love Montana and especially Missoula. So to be able to represent somewhere I really care about is really awesome.”

While Berkoff was in the pool in Paris, her father David Berkoff was in the stands to cheer her on as she won her medals.

David Berkoff recalled the moment when he watched his daughter achieve something he also accomplished during the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics, taking home two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

“I know what it takes to do it. I've done it twice and I didn't want to ever step on her dreams because she's, she's so driven, but you know how hard it is, and so when they come close, your kids come close to doing something, they really want to do it. You get such a surge of pride,” David Berkoff said.

“But to see her do what I did, and it's just, it's something, it's, you just can't explain, you can't, you can't describe it. It's almost impossible.”

Katharine Berkoff also reflected on the moment shortly after when she was standing on the podium with her first Olympic medal.

“I’ve always felt like that’s where I would be one day so it was never something I didn’t expect, I’ve been preparing for that moment for a really long time, So I was ready for it but the emotions got to me for a second there it was really cool," she said.

Katharine Berkoff will continue swimming on the national and international stage and hopes to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

