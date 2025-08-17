‘I’m trying to win 1-on-1s’: Butte’s Tommy Mellott adapts to new roles trying to stick in NFL

LAS VEGAS — Nothing in the NFL is guaranteed, and Butte’s Tommy Mellott is aware of that as he adjusts to new roles at wide receiver and special teams with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I used to be the field general and letting everyone else win their one-on-ones," the former Montana State quarterback said after Saturday's 22-19 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "But now it’s like, I’m out there trying to win the one-on-ones."

Mellott took advantage of limited play to showcase his skills on special teams on Saturday, including a kickoff return of 42 yards — the game’s longest return for either team — to open the second half.

Watch Mellott's big plays vs. the 49ers and hear his reaction:

‘I’m trying to win one-on-ones’: Butte’s Tommy Mellott adapts to new roles with Raiders

“Those guys on the front line making amazing blocks," Mellott said of teammate efforts on the play. "You know, those are not easy. So, obviously, you get the kick going my way and making the most of it after those guys opened up the hole for me."

Later, he made a solo tackle while chasing down Billings rookie and Montana alum Junior Bergen on another kickoff return.

“You know, it was kind of a surreal moment for sure. It was almost like it was meant to be … like, two Montana guys in the preseason,” Mellott reflected.

He also noted the last time he made a tackle was actually on offense after throwing an interception during a wild Montana State win over Weber State. “That was the most recent time, was my sophomore year,” he said.

It turns out Mellott's special teams coach with the Raiders is another Montanan — Helena native Tom McMahon — which raised the comfort level upon arrival to the Raiders.

“Immediately as soon as I got down here, he was a guy who sort of took me under his wing and has believed in me and given me opportunities," Mellott recalled. "To learn from a guy like that, beyond-this-world intelligent and passionate about the game of football, has been an absolute pleasure and he’s helped me out a ton."

A lot of guys enjoy showing up blinged out for the cameras like Raiders All-Pro defensive end Max Crosby and running back Ashton Jeanty, this year’s sixth overall NFL draft pick. Mellott, the Raiders' sixth-round pick, arrived over three hours before kickoff humbly dressed more like a ball boy.

Then, alone on the field, he thoughtfully spent time calculating scenarios that turned into big ones like Saturday's.