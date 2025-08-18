Five guys: Montana energy unmistakably alive in Raiders-vs.-49ers matchup

LAS VEGAS — Montana natives have squared off before in NFL games, and they will surely do it again.

But it was overwhelmingly rare Saturday when five specific guys were on the field together during the preseason game between the Raiders and 49ers, a 22-19 San Francisco win.

“I don’t think there are that many guys from Montana that have ever been on an NFL field (together), really,” Raiders wide receiver and specialist Tommy Mellott said afterward. “It was a surreal moment for all of us to come together here.”

Watch these five in action — and interacting — during Saturday's game:

Five guys: Montana energy was unmistakably alive in Raiders-49ers matchup

Posing for a postgame photo, Mellott referenced Colt Anderson, Junior Bergen, Sebastian Valdez, and Tom McMahon — all connected to Montana and actively sharing the field in an NFL game.

Anderson, who grew up in Butte years ahead of Mellott, is bringing his knowledge and energy to the 49ers as an assistant special teams coach. That means he is currently working closely with Bergen, who is experiencing success as a kick returner for San Francisco.

Anderson was a walk-on with the Grizzlies before playing nearly 10 years in the NFL. The Butte-born legend is now in his sixth year as an NFL coaching assistant.

Bergen, also a Griz alum out of Billings Senior, is rapidly learning from Anderson. The rookie receiver and return specialist was drafted by San Francisco in this year’s seventh round.

Through two preseason games, the Billings-born speedster is making an impact. On Saturday, he was the 49ers’ main kickoff return man, running three back for 63 yards to lead all players in the game.

The next closest on kick return numbers was Mellott, who ran his only attempt back 42 yards for the Raiders — the longest return of any player in Saturday’s game. Mellott, previously a star quarterback at Montana State, is also seeing limited reps at receiver where he's not afraid to block. Ironically, he chased down Bergen on one of his returns for a solo tackle.

Furthermore, Mellott is learning from McMahon, born in Helena and now the Raiders’ special teams coordinator.

McMahon, who graduated from Helena Capital and then played for Carroll College, is entering his 19th year in the NFL and his fourth with the Raiders. A couple of months ago, McMahon was in Billings where he was inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame.

Appreciating the rarity of Saturday’s encounter, after posing for a picture with all five, McMahon offered his number and asked if the photo could be shared as a keepsake.

Sebastian Valdez, big No. 55, went undrafted last spring but has already earned praise as a 49ers rookie from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Valdez delivered four tackles and was involved in a sack during his preseason debut against the Denver Broncos.

Afterward, Shanahan told the media that Valdez “flashed the most out there. He’s been a problem in 1-on-1s. When our O-line coach talks about him in practice, that means he's doing some stuff.”

Valdez started Saturday and recorded another tackle and a QB hit.

Although he isn’t Montana-born, Valdez dedicated three years to Montana State while befriending Mellott. He noticeably recorded at least 40 tackles every season for the Bobcats before transferring to the University of Washington last fall, where he delivered 48 tackles as a senior.

As these five guys posed together on the field after Saturday’s NFL affair, the spirit of Big Sky Country was unmistakably alive.

