MSU Billings volleyball rallies to win final 3 sets at Rocky Mountain College, snaps 7-game skid

BILLINGS — Tuesday's opening match of the Rimrock Rivalry volleyball series couldn't have been much tighter.

After dropping the first two sets at Rocky Mountain College, Montana State Billings rallied to win the final three including a 19-17 thriller to complete the comeback and snap a seven-match losing skid.

The Yellowjackets (3-10) overcame 16 service errors and closed the match on Emma Fairbairn's service ace to steal a road win.

Rocky (3-9) took the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-21. But the turning point was MSUB's 25-23 third set win followed by a 25-16 victory in the fourth before the nail-biting finish.

WATCH Tuesday's highlights:

MSU Billings volleyball rallies to win final 3 sets at Rocky, snaps 7-game skid

Rocky and MSUB split last year's rivalry series with each winning on the opponent's home court.

Their next meeting this season is Wednesday, Oct. 21, inside MSUB's Alterowitz Gymnasium.

