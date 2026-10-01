League champion Billings Mustangs to return full coaching staff in 2027

BILLINGS — The 2026 Pioneer League champion Billings Mustangs announced that manager Craig Maddox, pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen and hitting coach Joel Hartman will all return for the 2027 season.

Maddox led the Mustangs to their first Pioneer League Championship since 2014 and their first as an MLB Partner League club. The Mustangs finished 2026 by setting a number of single-season hitting records, as they led the Pioneer League in wins (67), home runs (182), runs scored (1,035) and hits (1,212).

“Craig, Dennis and Joel did an outstanding job leading the Mustangs to the team’s 16th Pioneer League title,” said Mustangs’ owner Dave Heller. “A championship community such as Billings deserves a championship team, and Craig, Dennis and Joel delivered. They taught their players to play the game the right way: to play hard and master the details — advance the runner, take the extra base, hit the cutoff man, back up throws and challenge our opponents. That’s the way to build a winner, and that’s exactly what they did. I’m thrilled to have all three of them back to go for the repeat in 2027.”

Maddox and Rasmussen both started in Billings in 2023, Maddox as bench coach and Rasmussen as pitching coach. Maddox returned as manager in 2024 along with Rasmussen and added Hartman to the staff later that winter.

“The 2026 season was special, and bringing a championship home to Billings is something I’ll always be proud of,” said Maddox. “That success reflects the commitment of our players, staff, host families and fans, and it means even more because of what this community means to me and my family. I’m honored to continue leading such a historic franchise, and I’m excited to build on what we accomplished together and continue growing a winning culture in Billings for years to come.”

“Billings is becoming a second home for me,” said Rasmussen. “Craig, Joel and I look forward to building another exciting and winning team in 2027.”

"This team wanted it. These guys believed in each other,” added Hartman. “From top to bottom, all 26 players bought in, and that carried us to a first-half clinch and then a playoff sweep on the way to the championship. I love this city, the people and the experience at Dehler Park. Billings is my summer home, and I can't wait to be back in 2027 to do it again."

“We here in Billings couldn’t be more excited to be getting this coaching staff back,” said Mustangs general manager Steven Howe. “They love being in Billings and love having the opportunity to be involved with the community — and we love having them here.”