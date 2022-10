BILLINGS — The last week of the regular season for high school football in Montana is in the books.

On this episode of Gamechangers, there was everything from great grabs to pick-6's. But the No. 1 play this week comes from the Broadview-Lavina and Custer game.

The Pirates' Hank Tuszynski fielded the kickoff, not a clean pick up, weaves passed some defenders and takes it all the way to the house.

Check out this play and the other top four plays in the video above.