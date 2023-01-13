Kalispell boxing gym Hard Knocks provides all ages with the opportunity to compete

KALISPELL — Boxing is a combat sport that is starting to garner more interest across the nation and one Kalispell gym, Hard Knocks, is providing anybody with interest the opportunity to try out the sport.

"It’s been a huge part of my life for 30 years," said Hard Knocks owner Jesse Uhde. "I decided to start teaching and giving back to the kids, to the sport that I fell in love with."

Having had the gym in Kalispell for almost two years now more people continue to check out the sport and fall in love with it as well.

"I think I’ve learned a lot about myself and how to push my limits," said Hard Knocks member Logan Bee. "I find that boxing doesn’t only build character but it also reveals character, and just being able to get into the ring and kind of face your fears."

A huge motivation for Uhde is teaching the next generation of boxers.

"They seem to enjoy it the most," said Uhde with a smile. "The looks on their faces when they win, definitely the best class to teach is the youth class."

Among those in his youth class is Uhde’s daughter Oliva who is taking after her dad and his love for boxing, and will be competing at nationals in February.

With levels from beginner to advanced, plus individual training, the gym offers something for everyone.

"Everybody here is just really supportive of one another , everybody wants to see each other succeed, it’s just a very positive atmosphere," said Bee. "I think everybody should try boxing at least once, it’s just a great sport."

