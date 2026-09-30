BILLINGS — Football was always something to watch for eighth grader Lewis Krivonen. That changed Tuesday at Ben Steele Middle School when the student who loves the game but had never played scored a touchdown in an unforgettable moment.

Krivonen — also fondly known as Lou and Louie — is a student in the Life Skills program at Ben Steele and wears No. 96. His Life Skills teacher, Mandy Muri, helped make the moment happen.

"(I said) how about this, 'Can I have this kiddo just come out and try practice?' He's never had that opportunity," Muri explained to MTN Sports.

The opportunity came together after Muri connected with head football coach Spencer Larsen.

WATCH Lewis score his first touchdown:

'It feels good': Life Skills student scores first TD at Ben Steele Middle School

"She reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I've got a kid that really wants to be part of a team,'" Larsen recalled with a smile.

As the clock trickled toward kickoff and captains met at midfield, anticipation built. Lewis' teammates were in on the game plan, along with the opponents from Medicine Crow Middle School.

Lewis' dad, Matt Krivonen, was there to take it all in with wife Laura and their family, plus a gathering of church friends.

"A really big moment for him," Matt said. "He's really excited about it. (We're) really happy to just have this opportunity for him."

Classmate and friend Will Bruski said Lewis had been looking forward to the game.

"I do P.E. with him. He loves to run, he always talks about football. He's been hyped up for this game," Bruski said.

Then the moment hit: teammates cleared a path, handed Lewis the ball, and he took off 30 yards to the end zone.

"It feels good. It's like running around and getting touchdowns and, really wanted to dance or something," Lewis beamed afterward.

Bruski reflected on watching his friend reach the end zone.

"It's a wholesome moment for me, seeing him grow throughout the years," he said.

Fans cheered, coaches smiled, and players swarmed.

"You're going to make me cry on camera is what's going to happen," Muri said when asked about her reaction to Lewis's touchdown run.

Sometimes it only takes one play to remember why sports matter.