MTN’s coverage of Big Sky Conference football will preempt the Florida Gators – Tennessee Volunteers game carried by CBS.

Fans looking to watch that game can do so with an antenna.

The game will be available on these channel designations throughout Montana:

Missoula KPAX 8.5 Kalispell KAJ 18.5 Billings KTVQ 2.5 Bozeman KBZK 7.5 Butte KXLF 4.5 Great Falls KRTV 3.5 Helena KTVH 12.5

To learn more about free TV in your community visit thefreetvproject.org.