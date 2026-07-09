Swinging for Shelter: Floating green at Eaglerock in Billings offers shot at $10K

BILLINGS — Midway through the summer your golf game might be feeling sharp. Eaglerock Golf Course in Billings is giving that a test this weekend with $10,000 up for grabs.

A floating green in the pond on the No. 18 hole awaits those up for the challenge.

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Swinging for Shelter: Floating green at Eaglerock Golf Course offers up shot at 10K

“Swinging for Shelter, we have a $10,000 prize courtesy of Western Security Bank for a hole-in-one," said Austin Peters, the founder of Swinging for Shelter. "Dane (Martinson) was the only one who had the vision to allow me to make this happen and it's great to see this come to fruition."

Tumbleweed is a program that helps vulnerable youth aged 15-26 transition into real life. They help provide food and clothing among other things to assist those struggling.

“Definitely inspires me to want to get out there and do more things like this," Martinson, the golf pro at Eaglerock, said. "I'm actually going to piggyback off of Austin a little bit and do some chipping and putting challenges, as well. Half of those proceeds go to Tumbleweed and the other half goes to our junior program."

It’s not going to be easy to claim that $10,000 generously put forth. The green is just seven feet wide by 12 feet long, and the shot plays at 115 yards.

“If I'm trying to keep it on the green, land it on the green, it's tough," Martinson said. "But it's a hole-in-one. You only need the four inches. It's definitely going to be a tough shot, but that's why there's $10,000 on the line."

Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. at Eaglerock you can take a crack at Swinging for Shelter, as there will be other games, food trucks and a beverage cart.

Peters has 160 bags of balls set aside, but competitors are encouraged to bring some old golf balls as part of a donation. Once the 160 bags of balls are gone, there will be no more to hit.

For more on the event, click here.