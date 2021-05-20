State C golf: Manhattan Christian again sweeps team titles

BOZEMAN — The Manhattan Christian boys and girls golf teams may have lost their 2020 season but they didn't miss a beat at this year's state tournament.

Led by another winning performance from senior Caidin Hill in his final high school tournament and a runner-up finish from teammate Cullen Visser, the Eagles' boys captured their third-straight team title on Wednesday at the Riverside Country Club on Wednesday in Bozeman.

On the girls' side, Manhattan Christian saw three golfer place in the Top 15 to help the Eagles sweep the team titles and the girls extend their streak to four championships.

Watching Manhattan Christian dominate the team standings has become a routine sight at the state tournament, but the final round of the high school spring golf season also provided a surprise.

Plentywood freshman Paityn Curtiss, who trailed first-round leader TJ Nordahl by one stroke after Round 1, carded an 85 in the second round -- the only girl to shoot below 90 on Wednesday -- to win the girls' individual title while defending champion Landri Paladichuk of Ennis took fourth place. Nordahl finished in second and Manhattan Christian sophomore Grace Aamot took third.

In the boys tournament, Westby-Grenora senior Kale Peterson finished in third, Park City's Tucker Johnstone took fourth and MC's Trevor VanDyken claimed fifth to give the Eagles' three Top 5 players.

BOYS

TOP 15 (All-State)

1. Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian, 72-74--146

2. Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 76-76--152

3. Kale Peterson, Westby-Grenora, 74-80--154

4. Tucker Johnstone, Park City, 83-77--160

5. Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 80-82--162

6. Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 87-82--162

T7. Justin Smith, Cascade, 84-86--170

T7. Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, 82-88-170

9. Danner Haskins, Superior, 87-85--172

10. Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 91-85--176

11. Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 85-92--177

12. Caden West, White Sulphur Springs, 90-89--179

T13. Adam Payne, Westby/Grenora , 88-92--180

T15, Nicholas Johnson, Ennis, 96-89--185

T15. Ian Swanson, Ennis, 90-95--185

GIRLS

TOP 15 (ALL-STATE)

1. Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 86-85--171

2. TJ Nordahl, Lone Peak, 85-91--176

3. Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, 89-90--179

4. Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 88-95--183

5. Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian , 97-96--193

6. Sage King, Harlowton , 96-99--195

7. Kimmy Curry, Plains, 101-98--199

T8. Casha Corda, Fort Benton, 103-98--201

T8. Crystal Hofer, Chinook,104-97--201

T10. Sage Kilgore, Scobey, 105-98--203

T12. Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 100-104--204

14. Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 105-102--207

15. Nikole Hereim, Harlowton, 102-111--213

