State B golf: Zach Munding leads boys, Cate Leydig and Logan McKay tied atop girls leaderboard

BILLINGS — Missoula Loyola junior Zach Munding leads the Class B boys state golf tournament after Round 1, while Lone Peak's Cate Leydig and Anaconda's Logan McKay are tied atop the girls leaderboard Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course.

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State B golf: Zach Munding leads boys, Leydig and McKay tied atop girls leader board

Munding, the reigning boys state champ, fired a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday and was the only golfer under par for the day. Munding made the turn at even par after shooting 36 on the front, but he caught fire on the back.

He made eagles on both Par 5s on the back, Nos. 10 and 13, and birdied the par-3 14th to get to 5-under for the round before he closed with three consecutive bogeys to fall back to 2-under.

Malta's Regan Stuart is in second after shooting an even-par 72, while Manhattan's Blake Bentle sits third at 2-over after shooting 74.

The Florence boys hold a slim four-shot lead over Loyola in the team race, while Conrad sits in third place eight shots back of the Falcons.

There are a pair of girls atop a crowded leaderboard, as Leydig and McKay both shot 7-over 79 in Tuesday's opening round. Defending champion Kipley Solari of Florence is in fifth after a 10-over 82, just three shots back.

Leydig had a roller-coaster round, notching an eagle on the par-5 2nd, but followed with bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6. She then triple-bogeyed No. 9. It was even more eventful on the back, as Leydig birdied Nos. 10 and 12 but had double bogeys on Nos. 11, 13 and 17.

McKay was a little steadier in her round, as she carded eight bogeys and a birdie, along with nine pars.

Lone Peak's Olivia Kamieniarz sits in third after shooting 80 and Colstrip's Kyla Kerzmann is fourth at 9-over.

The Lone Peak girls lead the team race with Florence in second and Anaconda in third.

Full results can be found here.