'Something just clicked' in Eastern AA golf win for Great Falls CMR's Jack Pinski, aims for more at state

GREAT FALLS — Shooting 73 and a 71 across two days at Eagle Falls Golf Course last week propelled Great Falls CMR junior Jack Pinski to top medalist honors at the Eastern AA divisonal tournament.

"It was a lot of patience, try to play my own game and just play pretty steady all 36 holes," Pinski said prior to Tuesday's range session at the same course at which he won the divisional.

"After the 11th hole the second day, something just clicked. And I don't know what that was, but I got a birdie and just went on to birdie a lot more. And that's what sealed me the tournament."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Something just clicked' in Eastern AA golf divisional win for CMR's Jack Pinski, aims for more at state

This is the first divisional win for Pinski. Of course, golfers have a part of their game in which they feel is their best.

"Definitely my chipping and putting," Pinski said. "I've worked a lot at that stuff."

Playing at one of his home courses provided an advantage, he said.

"It helped that we played here a lot during the season and helped to have some competition with the other CMR guys before the tournament," Pinski said. "The win was because of (my teammates) behind me, so I can't thank them enough for all they've done."

Pinski provided the best scores to CMR; the Rustlers as a whole finished third overall.

"It's the first time that CMR boys have made it to state in eight years," Pinski said.

He said he's excited to play in a state tournament alongside his team.

"It's going to be really fun to just be with all of these guys at a state tournament where I haven't experienced that in my freshman and sophomore year," Pinski said. "We got a good group of guys that are going to do great this week."

Confidence is high, Pinski said, heading in to the final two rounds of the fall Thursday and Friday in Butte.

"Butte is a really short course. You've got to be really precise with your wedges there," Pinski said. "I feel good going in to this tournament. I've been playing great golf lately, so it's going to be a fun tournament."

The first round of the Class AA state tournament begins Thursday at the Butte Country Club Golf Course.