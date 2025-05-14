Scobey boys, Savage girls win Eastern C divisional golf titles

BILLINGS — The Scobey boys and Savage girls rolled to Eastern C divisional golf titles on Tuesday at The Briarwood.

Scobey, led by individual champion Cooper Axtman, won by 24 shots over second-place Plentywood. Forsyth finished third. Savage won by 40 shots over second-place Scobey, while Absarokee finished third on the girls side.

Axtman, a junior and now a three-time Eastern C divisional champion, carded a 13-over par 85 to win by three shots over teammate Brecken Maher and Plentywood's Carson Solberg.

Axtman went seven consecutive holes carding bogey or worse before finishing with three consecutive pars on holes Nos. 16-18. Those three pars vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard, as previous leader Maher faltered in front of Axtman with a triple bogey on the Par-5 18th, Maher's 17th hole of the day.

"Getting all those bogeys and stuff, it really gets to a guy eventually, especially when you can't putt," Axtman told MTN Sports. "I think that break on 16 got my mind back where I needed it to be. Just in that mindset like, 'You're still in this. You're in second place, dude. Go out and get a couple pars here and I think you'll get it done.' And that's what I did."

Scobey had all four of its golfers in the top eight, as Evan Tande finished fourth and Teagan Fishell finished tied eighth.

The Savage girls had three golfers in the top six, as Taylor Conradsen finished third with a 27-over par 101, Aspen Peterson finished fourth with a 103 and Emma McPherson tied sixth with a 109.

Richey-Lambert's Emma Biernaux shot a 19-over par 93 to win by seven shots over second-place Remi Pederson of Forsyth. Biernaux was on cruise control in the middle portion of her round, as she carded six pars in a nine-hole stretch.

