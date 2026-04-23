The Rocky Mountain College men’s and women’s golf teams enter next week’s Frontier Conference tournament with a bullseye on them as the reigning champions. But the Battlin’ Bears are focused on the future and not their past accomplishments.

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Rocky Mountain College golf teams look to defend Frontier Conference titles

“We don't want to look like we have a target on our back. We want to look forward and not behind us," Rocky head coach Nathan Bailey said. "We're more worried about ourselves and what we need to do to put ourselves in the best position, and that's just playing golf. When it comes down to it, golf is you and the course. We don't have to worry about anyone else, really."

The Bears have traveled around the country this season, chasing warmer weather and lower scores. In the process, Rocky has been fortunate enough to play a slew of different courses, presenting an array of styles of shot types that could pay dividends in the postseason.

“It's nice to play on all different types of grass, so then you know what to expect going into different tournaments," senior Grace Metcalf, the 2025 Frontier Conference individual champ, said. "It's just nice to see everywhere and different types of courses get you prepared for everything. Obviously, Georgia and Nashville are a little more difficult courses than we have in Billings."

Rocky will have familiarity on its side when the Bears play at Papago Golf Course in Arizona, where they won last spring. But it’s the time spent off the course that has fostered the best camaraderie.

“The weather. The weather is so good. We usually have an Airbnb and have a pool or something and sit outside. The spring is usually pretty miserable (in Billings)," said senior Aidan McDonagh, a native of Australia.

“I think when they look back at their career here and the trips they take, it's not probably the golf. It's where we went and what we did on those trips and the relationships they built here," Bailey said. "I think that's the strongest part of our team, is what we do off the course with each other."

Rocky takes aim at another pair of conference championships on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The women have won four consecutive conference titles, while the men are seeking their eighth in nine years.