RESULTS: Columbus boys, girls win Columbus golf invite

The Columbus boys and girls golf teams played well on their home course Saturday, as both squads won team titles at the Columbus Invite.

The Cougar boys placed three golfers inside the top five and four in the top eight. The girls had one in the top five but four in the top 10.

Team and individual scores are below.

Girls team scores

1. Columbus 387

2. Big Timber 396

3. Harlowton 441

4. Shepherd 458

5. Huntley Project 459

6. Red Lodge 476

7. Roundup 511

Boys team scores

1. Columbus 344

2. Forsyth 382

3. Huntley Project 388

4. Red Lodge 389

5. Roundup 396

6. Shepherd 409

7. Colstrip 411

Girls top 10

1. 85 Abby Baer, Colstrip

2. 87 Sam Moore, Big Timber

3. 90 Aubree Mitchum, Columbus

4. 93 Sage King, Harlowton

5. 94 Natalie Roberts, Big Timber

6. 95 Kodi Obert, Columbus

7. 98 Cady Ekle, Columbus

8. 98 Ashley Roberts, Big Timber

9. 104 Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip

10. 104 Paige Lethert, Columbus

Boys top 10

1. 83 Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project

2. 84 Chase Anderson, Columbus

3. 85 Landon Olson, Columbus

4. 86 Jared Frietus, Roundup

5. 87 Caden Meier, Columbus

6. 87 Joe Lackman, Forsyth

7. 88 Jaren Knowshisgun, Colstrip

8. 88 Mike Courts, Columbus

9. 88 Kaide Griffith

10. 88 Burke Mastel, Red Lodge