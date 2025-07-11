Raina Ports takes 5-shot cushion into final round at 108th Montana Women's State Am

MISSOULA — With a 1-over-par 73 on Friday, University of Montana golfer Raina Ports kept the lead after the second round of the 108th Montana Women's State Amateur Championship at Canyon River Golf Club.

With a shot total of 142, Ports, of Oro Valley, Ariz., will take a five-stroke advantage into Saturday's final round over second-place Macee Greenwood of Corvallis. Greenwood, a Boise State golfer, shot a 4-over 76 on Friday.

In Thursday's opening round, Ports fired a 3-under 69 to build a two-stroke cushion over both Greenwood and twin sister and fellow UM golfer Hannah Ports, the latter of which slipped off the pace with an 8-over-par 80 on Friday.

Raina Ports' round on Friday consisted of three birdies (Nos. 11, 13 and 15), two bogeys and one double bogey. Greenwood birdied the par-3 No. 14 hole, and otherwise had five bogeys.

Hannah Ports and Montana State University golfer Lauren Greeny sit in a tie for third place entering Saturday, each at 7-over par after two rounds.

Greeny, from Pullman, Wash., is the two-time defending state amateur champion. She bounced back on Friday with an even-par 72 a day after finishing with a 79. Greeny is attempting to become the first player to win three consecutive state am titles since Billings' Cathy Studer (1978-80).

Anna Fenhaus of Billings leads the chase for the Carla Berg Trophy, which is awarded to the player 18 and under with the lowest score. Through two rounds, Fenhaus has shot a total of 164 (83-81), two strokes better than Billings' Clare Jensen.

A total of 36 golfers are competing in this year's state am; 16 others are competing in the inaugural women's Master 40 championship, also at Canyon River. Dee Flemmer of Whitehall leads the Master 40 division by one stroke over Missoula's Jamie Henkensiefken after shooting a second-round 85 on Friday.

