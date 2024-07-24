Q2 AOW: Liam Clancy punches ticket to U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club

LAUREL — For the first and only time, the winner of the Montana Men’s State Am receives an exemption to the U.S. Amateur, meaning 2024 champion Liam Clancy will represent the Treasure State at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, Aug. 12-18.

“I’ve got to talk to work. Mike, I hope you’ll let me go. He will. But I’m pumped beyond measure. Just to play in a championship like that and know that my game can hold on to that level is a pretty cool feeling for me,” said Clancy.

Clancy had a whirlwind final round that featured a near two-hour weather delay and lasted into Sunday morning.

Just prior to the delay, Clancy ripped his drive out of bounds on the par-4 7th, which he had to stew on during the break. A couple beverages helped calm him before putting together a masterful back nine.

“It gave me a lot of time to calm down because I was pretty ticked off after that. It gave me time to sit and reflect, ‘Alright. Let’s go make a bogey. I’ve shot four, five, six down on (the back) plenty of times. I knew I could do it and did it,” Clancy said.

An unlikely birdie on the par-5 18th after being short-sided on his third shot wound up forcing a playoff, where he’d win on the fourth hole Sunday morning after a lucky break off a tree on the par-4 10th.

“Seventeen years ago I got a call while (playing golf in Laurel) that my dad passed away. A lot goes into that, but I just knew God wanted me out here playing golf and this was where I was supposed to be," Clancy said. "There's no doubt in my mind, you can ask Bobby (Anderson), he felt (my dad) all day (Saturday). Chills running through us. It was pretty damn cool."

Speaking of Anderson, the Laurel native played in the tournament before turning around to caddie for Clancy, as the two share a lifelong relationship.

“He’s one of my closest, best friends in the entire world. I love him like a brother,” Clancy said. “We fight, yell, scream, but we love each other and we’re both extremely competitive people that want to get the best out of each other. He’s pushed me farther than I thought I could at times, but it led me here.”

Anderson won’t be on the bag for Clancy at Hazeltine, as he gets ready to welcome child No. 2 into the world, but Clancy can rest easy knowing his dad would be mighty proud.