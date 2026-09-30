LAUREL — For as long as he can remember, Laurel senior Royce Taylor has had a golf club in his hands.

It was around middle school when he began taking it seriously, realizing he had some real talent.

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Q2 AOW: Laurel's Royce Taylor eyeing Class A golf title at familiar Marias Valley

"As soon as I could walk I had little plastic clubs. My mom played college golf, so I got it from her," Taylor said. "I'd say going into middle school. We were both shooting around 80s, 90s and I think I got her one day and ever since that I don't think she's beat me since."

Taylor has turned into one of the more accomplished high school golfers in the area, but there's one thing missing from his resume — a Class A state title. His current form should have him in contention at this weekend's Class A state tournament at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby.

"I've been top-10 every year, so that's solid, but I think this year we're going to shoot for top three and we win that's awesome. I think I have one of the best chances to win this year," Taylor said.

As for this weekend's state tournament in Shelby, Taylor might have a slight edge over the competition.

"It almost feels like a home course. My uncle used to be the old pro up there. I kind of like it up there. It's kind of like my second-favorite course," Taylor said. "There's a tournament up there called the Oil Field, and I'd go and play in that with my grandparents and family a lot."

Taylor takes aim at the Class A golf crown at Marias Valley in Shelby on Friday at Saturday.

