Q2 AOW: Billings' Payton Tryan, Laurel's Royce Taylor win Optimist Jr. titles, punch Doral tickets

BILLINGS — Thanks to a pair of recent wins, Q2’s Athletes of the Week have a chance to play one of the world’s top golf courses — with most expenses paid.

On a grip-it-and-rip-it Monday afternoon at Lake Hills Golf Course, Royce Taylor and Payton Tryan won their top age divisions at the Optimist Jr. District Championships.

The strong finishes mean both are qualified for next summer's Optimist International Junior Championships at the PGA Doral course in Miami. Tryan, who will be a junior at Billings Senior High School, carded a girls low round of 80 from the high-yardage white tees.

“It was pretty long. That’s definitely the longest course I’ve played in a tournament,” said Tryan, 16.

Q2 AOW: Payton Tryan, Royce Taylor win Optimist Jr. titles; punch Doral tickets

Monday's success was on the heels of Tryan's first hole-in-one last month on No. 11 at this same course.

“About 130 yards out. I had my 8-iron, hit a great shot and, wow, I couldn’t even believe it,” she recalled with a big, genuine smile.

Even more impressive, the ace was during a junior tournament. “I didn’t really know what to do. My dad was screaming, everybody else was kind of hollering, too. But I was in disbelief,” she said.

Meanwhile, Taylor won the boys' tournament with a solid up-and-down game, shooting 71 from the tips with five birdies. However, he believes better putting would've lowered him into the 60s.

“I should’ve been around 65 to 68, in there. But we’ll take a one-under (par) win,” said Taylor, also 16.

This marks his third win at the Optimist Jr. tournament, qualifying him a third time for Doral. He's played there once.

“I went my ... I think it was my seventh-grade year. I think I was just too young and inexperienced and didn’t really know the course that well,” Taylor recalled.

As he enters his junior season at Laurel, Taylor says he's considering a return trip to scenic Doral with more maturity, confidence and course knowledge.

“You can really post a high number out there. It’s really long and lengthy and (has) water, and if you miss the fairway, you really get penalized,” he said.

Should Taylor and Tryan choose to compete in the Miami tournament next July, meals, hotel, and entry fees will be covered by the Optimist Club. Covering the tournament’s cut line will be in their hands.

