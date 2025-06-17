Pryor Creek Golf Club near Billings damaged by Monday storm

HUNTLEY — There was a little less action Tuesday at Pryor Creek Golf Club after a nasty storm rolled through the Billings area on Monday.

There are trees at the north end of the driving range uprooted and laying on the net that protects golfers on the Elmer Link Course’s No. 9 tee.

Yellowstone Valley Electric helps out Pryor with replacing the driving range net, and had there not been significant power outages in the area Monday night it would likely have been repaired already, something the course has dealt with multiple times in recent years.

There is play on the Johnny Walker Course Tuesday, but MTN Sports has no video of the damage to show as maintenance crews work tirelessly to restore the course to its pristine condition

MTN Sports wasn't given a timetable to get it fixed but the course looks to be back in working order soon.

Mother nature threw a wrench in summer plans, but Pryor Creek has persevered before and will again.

