Pinesdale's Brady Powell takes 1st-round lead at Montana Men's State Amateur Championships

MISSOULA — Brady Powell of Pinesdale has a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 108th Montana Men's State Amateur Championships on Thursday at Missoula Country Club.

Powell, who will be a senior at Corvallis High School in the fall, opened with a 5-under-par 66 to take the first-round lead over Missoula's Kade McDonough and Hudson Goroski, who both shot 67s. Powell carded six birdies — including three in four holes from No. 15 through 18 — and one bogey, just days after winning the Montana State Junior Boys Championship last week.

Gordon Webb, a Montana State Golf Association hall of famer from Malta, is two shots back of Powell at 68. Brian Beach, Colin Jensen, Billy Smith and Joe McGreevey are tied for fifth with matching 69s.

Liam Clancy, the winner of the 2024 State Am, sits tied for 20th after shooting a 1-over-par 72.

Results and tee times for Friday's second round can be found here. Use GGID# 25MSGAMA.