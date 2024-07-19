Nathan Bailey, Carson Hackmann share lead at Montana Men's State Amateur Championships

LAUREL — Nathan Bailey and Carson Hackmann share the lead heading into the final round of the Montana Men's State Amateur Championships at Laurel Golf Club.

Bailey and Hackmann, both playing on their home course, shot 2-under-par 70s in Friday's second round to maintain the top spots on the leaderboard. They were tied with Sean Benson after Thursday's first round, but Benson struggled to a 5-over-par 77 on Friday.

Bailey and Hackmann were among a handful of under-par golfers Friday, as both turned in consistent scorecards. Bailey finished with 12 pars, four birdies and two bogeys, while Hackmann finished with 10 pars, five birdies and three bogeys.

Bailey, who tied for second at the 2023 tournament, is a three-time champion of the event, winning titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Friday's best round belonged to Kade McDonough of Missoula, who fired a 5-under-par 67 after opening with a 5-over 77 on Thursday. McDonough started his round Friday on the back nine and carded birdies on Hole Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 16. He added three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine to close out the round.

Joey Lovell and Nick Prygocki were also under par Friday, as both shots 70s. Lovell, the 2021 and 2022 champion, sits in third place at 4-under for the tournament, and Prygocki is tied for fourth with McDonough and Liam Clancy at even-par. Full results can be viewed here.

The third and final round of the men's state amateur is Saturday.