Montana Grizzlies' Raina Ports goes wire to wire to win 108th Women's State Am

MISSOULA — By shooting under par for the second time in three days, University of Montana golfer Raina Ports won the 108th Women's State Amateur Championship in wire-to-wire fashion Saturday at Canyon River Golf Club.

Ports, of Oro Valley, Ariz., finished the final round with a 1-under 71 to close at minus-3 for the tournament with 213 total strokes and edge second-place Macee Greenwood. In the lead at the end of all three rounds, Ports shot 3-under on Day 1 and 1-over in Friday's second round.

A Boise State golfer, Greenwood made a push Saturday with a 4-under 68 but finished two shots off the pace with a three-round total of 215.

Ports and Greenwood were the only two challenging for the title on the final day. UM golfer Hannah Ports, Raina's twin sister, placed third but was well off the pace at 9-over par (71-80-74—225).

Two-time defending champion Lauren Greeny, a Montana State Unversity golfer from Pullman, Wash., shot 3-over 75 on Saturday and finished in a three-way tie for fourth with Butte's Shealyn Hafer and Griz golfer Kendall Hayward. All three finished with a three-round score of 226.

Greeny was trying to become the first player to win three consecutive state am titles since Billings' Cathy Studer (1978-80).

Anna Fenhaus of Billings won the Carla Berg Trophy, which is awarded to the player 18 and under with the lowest score. Fenhaus (83-81-73—237) won the trophy by eight shots over runner-up Stella Jaffe of Whitefish.

Meanwhile, former Montana Griz golfer Jamie Henkensiefken (89-84-81—254) won the inaugural women's Master 40 championship by one stroke over Whitehall's Dee Flemmer.

A total of 36 golfers competed in this year's state amateur while another 16 played in the Master 40 division.

