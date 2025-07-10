Montana Griz golfer Raina Ports takes 2-stroke lead at 108th Montana Women's State Am

MISSOULA — University of Montana golfer Raina Ports took the lead after the first round of the 108th Montana Women's State Amateur Championship on Thursday at Canyon River Golf Club.

Ports, of Oro Valley, Ariz., shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round, taking a two-stroke advantage over twin sister and fellow UM golfer Hannah Ports and Boise State golfer Macee Greenwood of Corvallis.

Raina Ports finished with 13 pars to go along with four birdies and one bogey. She birdied Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 10. Hannah Ports and Greenwood each had three pars and two bogeys.

The Grizzlies' Anna Stensrud of Missoula and Butte's Shealyn Hafer, a Montana State Billings golfer, sit four strokes off the lead, each shooting a 1-over 73 in the opening round.

Two-time defending champion Lauren Greeny finished Thursday's first round with a 7-over 79, and sits in a tie for eighth place. Greeny, a Montana State University golfer from Pullman, Wash., is attempting to become the first player to win three consecutive tournament championships since Billings' Cathy Studer (1978-80).

The second round of the three-day amateur will commence Friday morning. There are 36 golfers competing in this year's women's state am.

The first round of the inaugural women's Master 40 Championship, being held at Canyon River in conjunction with the state amateur, also took place Thursday. Helene Mitchell shot a 12-over 84 to take a two-stroke lead over the field.

