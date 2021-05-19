Manhattan Christian boys, girls lead State C golf after Day 1

Manhattan Christian's boys and girls golf teams are well positioned to bring home hardware once again, as the Eagles lead both team races entering Wednesday's final round.

Manhattan Christian senior Caidin Hill, who is aiming for his third State C golf title in three tries, leads the individual race on the boys side after firing an opening-round 72. Hill struggled on the front nine, going out in 40, but he shot a blistering 32 on the back nine to finish at one-over par.

Hill's teammates Cullen Visser and Trevor VanDyken are third and fourth, respectively, after shooting 76 and 80 on the opening day.

Westby-Grenora sits second in the team race, 36 strokes behind the Eagles. The Thunder were led by senior Kale Peterson's three-over par 73 on Tuesday.

The Manhattan Christian girls have a nine-shot lead over second-place Harlowton, as the Eagles have three golfers in the top eight, led by Grace Aamot's 89.

Lone Peak's TJ Nordahl leads Plentywood freshman Paityn Curtiss by one after the opening round, as Nordahl shot 85 and Curtiss 86. 2019 State C champin Landri Paladichuk of Ennis is third after shooting 88.

Team and individual results can be found below.

Team results

Boys

1. Manhattan Christian 228

2. Westby-Grenora 264

3. Alberton-Superior 275

4. Broadus 284

5. Chinook 290

6. Plentywood 294

7. Scobey 296

8. Ennis 297

9. Highwood 299

10. White Sulphur Springs 310

11. Centerville 320

11. Froid-Medicine Lake 320

Girls

Individual results

Boys

Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian, 72; Kale Peterson, Westby-Grenora, 74; Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 76; Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 80; Bryson Bahnmiler, Highwood, 82; Tucker Johnstone, Park City, 83; Justin Smith, Cascade, 84; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 85; Jakob Gill, Plentywood, 86; Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 87; Danner Haskins, Alberton-Superior; 87; Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora, 88; Ethan Macleod, Chinook, 89; Kortny Cathey, Broadus, 90; Ian Swanson, Ennis, 90; Caden West, White Sulphur Springs, 90; Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 91; Aaron Waddle, Alberton-Superior, 91; Jozah Brost, Broadus, 92; Nicholas Johnson, Ennis, 96; Sterling Thiel, Savage, 96; Chaz Dilley, Centerville, 97; Duncan Chisholm, Plains, 97; Carter Mclees, Alberton-Superior, 97; Braedon Romo, Bainville, 98; Braden Eoff, Chinook, 98; Andrew Ballantyne, Fort Benton, 98; Pierce King, Lone Peak, 98; Mackenzie Gordon, White Sulphur Springs, 99; Mason Rathbun, Park City, 100; Brian Mask, Alberton-Superior, 101; Wyatt Gee, Broadus, 102; Adian Harbin, Westby-Grenora, 102; Benton Elliott, Chinook, 103; Landon Lee, Highwood, 103; Nolan Schumacher, Lone Peak, 103; Owen Fishell, Scobey, 103; Isaac Johnson, Froid-Medicine Lake, 104; Eli Sorenson, Plentywood, 104; Chris Hagan, Plentywood, 104; Kase Anderson, Seeley-Swan, 104; Keegan Klasner, Centerville, 106; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 107; Ben Haley, Seeley-Swan, 107; Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, 108; Walker Ator, Froid-Medicine Lake, 108; Tristan Fladager, Scobey, 108; Will Boumans, Valier, 108; Cade Hanson, Sunburst, 109; Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora, 109; Colter Romo, Culbertson, 110; M. Toko Stops, Plenty Coups, 110; Erik Pula, Chinook, 111; Jarrett Jenkins, Ennis, 111; Colten Miske, Wibaux, 111; Jackson Wright, Fort Benton, 112; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, 114; Summit Browning, Gardiner, 115; Cade Hutchins, Centerville, 117; Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 118; Connor McDaniel, White Sulphur Springs, 121; Brandt Snead, Plains, 124; Zach Freeman, Plentywood, 126.

Girls

TJ Nordahl, Lone Peak, 85; Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 86; Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 88; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian 89; Sage King, Harlowton, 96; Teagan Oliva, Harlowton, 97; Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 97; Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 100; Kimmy Curry, Plains, 101; Kylee Permann, Belt, 102; Nikole Hereim, Harlowton, 102; Casha Corda, Fort Benton, 103; Ashtyn Curtiss, Plentywood, 103; Crystal Hofer, Chinook, 104; Isabelle Fatzinger, Richey-Lambert, 104; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 105; Halle Bacon, Harlowton, 105; Sage Kilgore, Scobey, 105; Rebecca Lynn, Hobson, 106; Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 107; Hailey Bell, Chinook, 109; Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian, 109; Allison Jensen, Fairview, 109; Maddison Osterman, Belt, 113; Kalyn Dow, Centerville, 113; Autumn Heppner, Plentywood, 114; Paige Carda, Richey-Lambert, 114; Tessa McNeil, Park City, 115; Kaylee Cole, Plains, 115; Tegan Mauldin, Seeley-Swan, 116; Makena Hauge, Culbertson, 116; Bethany Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 116; Briana Robins, Sunburst, 117; Ava Thonrsberry, Seeley-Swan, 117; Avery Seadeek, Fairview, 117; Devan Beeler, Wibaux, 118; Dani Berry, Fairview, 118; Lauryn Billing, Broadus, 120; Whitley Maher, Scobey, 121; Gracie Barbero, Broadus, 122; Tara Robbins, Suburst, 122; Kendyll Story, Park City, 122; Laurel Sponheim, Richey-Lambert, 122; Shayanne Castro, Savage, 123; Shantel Bertelson, Wibaux, 123; Danika Lords, Belt, 123; Aubrei Constant, Alberton-Superior, 123; Jenna Linder, Scobey, 126; Nila Dawson, Absarokee, 127; Allison Howes, Absarokee, 128; Lauren Kjos, Fairview, 128; Morgan Friede, Chinook, 128; Emily Routen, Absarokee, 129; Halle Larson, Park City, 129; Alison Wertheimer, Hobson, 132; Lea Aye, Broadus, 135; Cora Stone, Seeley-Swan, 137; Grace Horton, Plains, 138; Josie Wolcynski, Lone Peak, 139; Madison Allen, Ennis, 143; Lizzi Wiens, Plentywood, 144; Lexa Craft, Plains, 146; Sara Dollenger, Belt, 147; Kylee Anderson, Scobey, 148; Addie Baker, Park City, 152; Lauren VanCleefe, Alberton-Superior, 165.