Macee Greenwood, Billy Smith lead after opening round of State Juniors Championship at Laurel Golf Club

LAUREL — Macee Greenwood and Billy Smith opened up leads after the opening round of the State Juniors Championship at Laurel Golf Club on Monday afternoon.

Greenwood, the 2021 State A runner-up, fired a 5-over-par 77 to hold a three-shot lead over Bella Johnson, who claimed the State AA title in the fall.

Also lurking on the girls side is 2020 State B champion Emma Woods of Fairfield at +9, and Kadence Fisher of Billings and Aubree Mitchum of Columbus at +10.

Whitefish's Billy Smith shot an even-par 72 on Monday to hold a one-shot lead over Joe Opitz of Missoula and two shots over Eli Groshelle of Great Falls.

Smith went out in 37 with a lone bogey on the par-3 sixth and came in in 35 with birdies on Nos. 12, 15 and 17.

Opitz sits one-shot back after firing a 3-under 33 on the back nine to shoot 73. Opitz opened with a double bogey on No. 1, and then had bogeys on Nos. 2, 5 and 7 with a birdie on 4.

The leaders will tee off around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday afternoon.