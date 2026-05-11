BILLINGS — The Lone Peak girls and Colstrip boys golf teams left little doubt Monday afternoon at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings, as the Bighorns and Colts cruised to Southeastern B divisional titles.

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Lone Peak girls, Colstrip boys roll to Southeastern B divisional golf titles

Lone Peak finished with a score of 66-over par among their four scorers, headlined by their top three golfers finishing 1-2-3. Cate Leydig led the Bighorns with a 3-over 73 for the individual title, while teammate Dylan Manka finished runner-up after shooting 76 and Olivia Kamieniarz finished third with an 85.

Roundup's girls finished in second and Colstrip finished third.

The Colstrip boys had three golfers finish in the top five, as the Colts finished 30-over par, 19 shots clear of second-place Manhattan. Columbus and Big Timber tied for third.

Dylan Wilson led Colstrip with a runner-up finish firing a 2-over par 74. Teammates Drew Batie and Cody Bradley tied for fourth after shooting 78.

The individual champion was Manhattan's Blake Bentle, who carded a 1-over par 73. Bentle had three birdies on the front nine and went out in 34, but bogeys on Nos. 13, 14 and 18 brought him back towards the field as the round progressed.

The Class B state golf tournament is back at Lake Hills on May 19-20.