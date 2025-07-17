Libby's Ryggs Johnston starts strong, fades in 1st round of The Open Championship

MISSOULA — Libby native Ryggs Johnston started strong Thursday at The Open Championship before fizzling on the back nine to finish the first round at 3-over-par at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Johnston, playing in his first major tournament, parred his opening hole and birdied the par-5 second to start the day 1-under through two holes. He was even through his next three holes before giving a shot back on the par-3 sixth.

Johnston parred hole Nos. 7, 8 and 9 to close out the front nine at even par and tied for 21st place.

He found trouble on the back nine, though, recording three bogeys in a four-hole stretch. He carded a 5 on the par-4 11th, a 6 on the par-5 12th and another 5 on the par-4 14th.

Johnston closed his day with four consecutive pars to finish with a first-round 74. At the time of publish, he was tied for 114th, seven strokes back of co-leaders Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The second round is Friday with Johnston scheduled to tee off at 8:43 a.m. Mountain time. The top 70 golfers after the first two rounds make the cut for Saturday's third round.

Johnston, who earned his DP World Tour card last November, qualified for the 153rd Open by winning the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne in December. He was an All-American golfer at Arizona State following a high school career that saw him win four individual state championships while at Libby.

This story will be updated.