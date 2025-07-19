Libby's Ryggs Johnston shoots 3-over in Round 3 of 153rd Open Championship

BILLINGS — Following a terrific round on Friday, Libby's Ryggs Johnston had an up-and-down performance on Day 3 of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Johnston closed Saturday's round with a 3-over 74, and enters the final round at 1-over (214) for the tournament. He began the day with a par on the No. 1 hole, then took a double bogey on the par-5 No. 2. He bogeyed No. 3, then played even for the next three holes before scoring an eagle on the par-5 No. 7.

Johnston made par on the next three holes, birdied No. 11, scored par on 12, bogeyed 13, then went par, birdie, double bogey, par and bogey to finish 3-over. Johnston tees off in Sunday's final round at 2:20 a.m. Mountain time, and will be paired with Adrien Saddier.

Defending Open champion Xander Schauffele was paired with Johnston in Round 3. Schauffele made a move up the leaderboard, shooting a 5-under 66 to climb into the top 10.

Johnston made the cut after firing a 5-under 66 in Round 2, carding seven birdies along the way. He is playing in his first major championship as the only man from Montanan to compete at a British Open. Johnston earned his DP World Tour card last November and qualified for The Open by winning the ISPS Handa Australian Open in Melbourne in December.

He was an All-American golfer at Arizona State following a high school career that saw him win four individual state championships at Libby High School.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler kept his grip on the lead after Round 3, shooting a 4-under 67 to improve his total score to a 14-under 199. Haotong Li is in second place at 10-under while Matt Fitzpatrick is in third at 9-under par.

Scheffler is seeking his fourth career victory in a major championship and his second of 2025 following his win at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C. He also won The Masters in both 2022 and 2024.\

