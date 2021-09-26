Laurel boys, girls sweep Eastern A divisional golf titles in Sidney

SIDNEY — The Laurel golf teams are bringing home a pair of trophies, as both the boys and girls won at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at Sidney Country Club.

The three-time defending State A champion Locomotive girls held of second-place Livingston by 18 shots, finishing with 374 total strokes. Laurel was led by individual champion Haylee Adams, who shot 87, and Hannah Adams, who finished fourth with a 91. Breana Jensen finished eighth with 97 and Molly Cooney ninth with 99 to round out Laurel's scoring.

Livingston's Jessica Gubler finished in a tie with Billings Central's Anna Prill for second place after shooting 90. Elsa Cajune shot 94 to finish fifth for the Rangers.

Billings Central finished third 432 total strokes, 18 clear of fourth-place Miles City.

The boys tournament finished with the same top three, with Lewistown placing fourth at 361. Laurel shot 317, while Park shot 328 and Central 343.

Livingston's Danyk Jacobsen won the individual tournament firing 77, but Laurel's Cameron Hackmann finished second with a 78 and teammates Eli Weisenberger and Sam Norman tied for third with 79. Trey Ewalt would tie for fifth with Lewistown's Carson Barta with an 81.

Billings Central was led by 83s from Reese Jensen and Conor Walsh.

The State A golf tournaments will be Oct. 1 and 2 at Polson Bay Golf Course.