Klein and Johnson protect first round leads to win Great Falls Invite

GREAT FALLS — For seniors Bella Johnson and Gavin Klein, they got their final high school Class AA golf season off to a good start protecting their first round leads into day two to win the Great Falls Invite at Eagle Falls Golf Club.

For Billings West's Johnson, the defending state champion held a three shot lead heading into Tuesday as she stayed steady shooting a 75 followed by a 76. For Klein, the Bozeman Gallatin senior staved off an excellent round from Kalispell Glacier's Tyler Avery who shot a 68 to Klein's 69. However, coming into day two with a three shot lead was just enough cushion to start himself off on a high note.

GREAT FALLS INVITE RESULTS

Girls Individual Scores

School Name Day 1 Day 2 Total Place Billings West Bella Johnson 75 76 151 1st Kalispell Glacier Chloe Tanner 79 80 159 2nd Missoula Senior Kenzie Walsh 79 83 162 4th Bozeman Gallatin Addiley Lloyd 80 82 162 3rd Missoula Hellgate Anna Stensrud 83 84 167 5th

Girls Team Scores

Billings West – 665 Billings Senior – 685 Bozeman Gallatin – 701 Great Falls CMR – 765 Helena Capital – 780

Boys Individual Scores

School Name Day 1 Day 2 Total Place Bozeman Gallatin Gavin Klein 66 69 135 1st Kalispell Glacier Tyler Avery 69 68 137 2nd Helena Capital Joe McGreevey 70 71 141 3rd Billings Skyview Tye Boone 71 73 144 4th Missoula Sentinel Colin McCarthy 71 74 145 5th

Boys Team Scores