Kameryn Basye claims Women's State Am

BILLINGS - After three rounds of heat, the pressure ratcheted up as the final round from Lake Hills saw margins of one-stroke victories in two of the three divisions at the Montana State Women’s Amateur Championships.

Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye started the day in front and was able to maintain her lead throughout the final round as she parred the final hole to claim a one-stroke victory over Bozeman’s Sammy Yates. Basye opened with 40 on her first nine and was steady on the back nine bogeying holes 10 and 17 and picking up her lone birdie on hole 14 to shoot 37 and a final round 77 for a championship total of 222 (+6).

Basye who is headed into her senior season at Montana State University joins her mother Brittany Bayse (Schaff) as champions in the family, Brittany claimed the State Title in 1993.

Yates, a Seattle University golfer from Bozeman made Bayse work for the title as she closed with a final round 73. Yates bogeyed holes 5, 12 and 17 and birdied holes 3 and 16 for her one-over-par round. She had a birdie attempt on hole 18 that she ran four feet by in an attempt to force a playoff. Her two-day runner-up total was 223 (+7).

Cora Rosanova also from Bozeman was third overall at 229 followed by Alexis Hightower of Billings in fourth with 231. Rounding out the top five was Kinsey Irvin of Lewistown and MSU-Billings.

In the Mid-Amateur Division (age 30 and above) Bozeman’s strong golf community again found golfers at the top of the leaderboard. Kylie Perlinski had an eventful front nine with birdies on holes 2, 6 and 7 a double bogey on hole 8 and bogeys on 1 and 9 to go out in 38 and narrow the gap with two-time defending champion, Susan Haskins of Bozeman. Perlinski bogeyed holes 10 and 17 and tacked on her fourth birdie on hole 14 to go in with 37 and a stellar round of 75 to come back from six shots to claim victory with 235.

Haskins double bogeyed holes 1 and 8 on the front side to go out in 40 and posted four bogeys and a double on the closing nine including a three-putt on hole 18, which proved to be the difference as she closed with 82 and a three-day total of 236.

Victoria Konitz of Billings was third with 253. Andrea Tucker of Helena was fourth at 260 and Marnee Moore of Billings shot 265 for fifth.

In the Senior division, Great Falls golfer, Deb Porcarelli opened the final round with a nine shot advantage and was able to cruise to a seven shot victory for her first senior trophy with a three day total of 236. Porcarelli shot 41-42 in her final round for an 83. Recently inducted 2022 Hall of Famer and defending champion, Jo Smith of Missoula tied with Bobbie Lacklen of Eureka for second at 243. Smith shot 78 and Lacklen posted 81 in their final rounds. Carol Key of Missoula was fourth at 248 and Liz Woelfle of Bigfork was fifth with 251.

Next year’s Women’s State Amateur will be in Helena at Green Meadow Country Club.