'I can compete': Libby's Ryggs Johnston looks back on 4-day whirlwind at 153rd Open Championship

BIGFORK — After making the cut earlier this month at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, pro golfer and Libby native Ryggs Johnston has a few weeks off from the DP World Tour, and he is spending that time in his home state.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Libby native Ryggs Johnston reflects on Open Championship performance

Even after touring around the world, it is hard to keep Johnston away from Montana.

It was here that he developed the skills to compete with the best golfers in the world at the oldest major tournament.

“You could tell just from the Monday practice round it was a pretty big event because there were so many people out there just following the practice rounds, and it was pretty cool,” Johnston told MTN Sports. “You come off every tee box and there's a line of kids standing on the path to the next tee box waiting for autographs.”

Johnston finished the tournament tied for 63rd after shooting 4-over 288. He made the cut after shooting a 5-under 66 in the second round.

Although he may not have played up to his standards, making the cut at the tournament gave Johnston a new vote of confidence going forward.

“Just being able to make the cut and have that round Friday kind of solidified to myself that I can compete with the best in the world out there,” Johnston said. “I didn't even feel like I played very good the other three days, but I was still able to play the weekend, and it was just an awesome experience and I learned a lot.”

As the first Montanan to compete in The Open, Johnston wants to take that experience and share it with the next generation of Montana golfers to show them what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of Montana golfers doing that sort of thing,” Johnston said. “So I want to be that type of person and show these kids that it’s possible and that they can do it.”

However, it is clear that Johnston is just getting started with his professional career and wants to continue adding to his trophy case.

“I'm always hungry to play with the best and beat the best,” Johnston said. “It was fun to make the cut at The Open, but I definitely wish I would have played a little better on the weekend, and I'm really excited to hopefully have that opportunity again in the future and kind of get in contention one of these times. That would be really cool.”

