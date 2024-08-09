Hilands Golf Club pros play 100 holes; raise nearly $30,000 for Veterans Memorial

BILLINGS — It’s one thing to play 100 holes of golf. It’s entirely another beast to play 100 holes in a day. But there was a compelling reason four club professionals at Hilands Golf Club were engaged in it on Friday.

They call it the 100 Hole Challenge, and this year the players were raising money for the new Veterans Memorial monument behind the centerfield wall at Dehler Park in Billings. Organizers are hoping for completion of the monument, which is already underway with construction, by November.

“You know, everything for the veterans is a great deal,” Hilands head golf professional Eddie Kavran told MTN Sports on a quick break between holes.

“This specific organization that we’re dealing with — Hoodies for Heroes — honors veterans who were killed in action. You know, they obviously made the ultimate sacrifice,” said assistant pro Garrett Woodin.

Organizers say the current number of Montanans killed in action is 38.

Scott Aspenlieder is helping spur the Veterans Memorial for Montana’s fallen heroes and helped develop the idea of stitching names of Montana’s lost soldiers onto golf flags for Friday's marathon at Hilands.

“These are Montanans that were killed in action over in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars,” Kavran said while holding one of the flags. “We had hole sponsors that donated (to us) and we’re going to give these to those sponsors at the end (of this challenge).”

Aspenlieder said the project’s cost is estimated at $450,000 and that about half the money has been raised.

The Hilands' four pros — Brady Cady, Bryce Finnman, Woodin and Kavran — are raising a sizable chunk of nearly $30,000.

Climbing into golf carts and teeing off at 6 a.m., the foursome quickly turned Friday into fun, admitting that playing 100 nonstop holes takes its toll on the body.

“Like Garrett said, his six hours of Aleve (relief) is up, so he gets to take some more here in a minute,” Kavran said with a laugh before completing the day's 36th hole.

They may feel the muscle aches today and tomorrow. But this foursome will ultimately feel the worthiness of contributing to an honorable pillar.

“A little pain tomorrow is nothing compared to what we’re making money for today,” Woodin said.