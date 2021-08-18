Watch
Great Falls Invite final results from first high school golf event of the season

justus-verge.jpg
Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 20:27:13-04

GREAT FALLS — Boys Individual Results

Team/NamesDay 1Day 2Individual 2-Day Total
Gallatin #2Justus Verge69711401st
Gallatin #3Stevie Voigt72721442nd
Great Falls CMR #1Eli Groshelle73711443rd
Sentinel #3Joe Opitz75711464th
Glacier #1Tyler Avery76711475th
Gallatin #1Jordan Verge74731476th
Butte #1Jack Prigge73751487th
Gallatin #4Ramey Loyd75741498th
Capital #2Joe McGreevey74751499th
Skyview #1Logan Connolly787315110th

Girls Individual Results

Team/NamesDay 1Day 2Individual 2-Day Total
Billings Senior #1Kenzie Walsh74791531st
Billings West #1Kadence Fisher80781582nd
Gallatin #1Addiley Loyd78801583rd
Billings West #2Bella Johnson75841594th
Butte #1Kodie Hoagland82821645th
Bozeman #1Sara Priebe81831646th
Bozeman #2Elly Atkins87801677th
Glacier #2Chloe Tanner87811688th
Billings Senior #3Lauren Mayala84841689th
Billings Senior #2Becca Washington858517010th

Boys Team Results
Final Team Standings:

Gallatin580
Capital612
Glacier615
Billings Senior627
Sentinel633
Skyview642
Bozeman664
Billings West666
Great Falls CMR666
Butte672
Big Sky690
Belgrade700
Flathead705
Havre710
Hellgate718
Great Falls729

Girls Team Results

Billings West661
Bozeman677
Billings Senior678
Gallatin732
Glacier762
Capital773
Great Falls CMR778
Flathead844
Belgrade854
Sentinel932
Havre973
SkyviewNTS
ButteNTS
Great FallsNTS
Helena HighNTS
Big SkyNTS
HellgateNTS

