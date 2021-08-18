Great Falls Invite final results from first high school golf event of the season

Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 17, 2021

GREAT FALLS — Boys Individual Results

Team/Names Day 1 Day 2 Individual 2-Day Total Gallatin #2 Justus Verge 69 71 140 1st Gallatin #3 Stevie Voigt 72 72 144 2nd Great Falls CMR #1 Eli Groshelle 73 71 144 3rd Sentinel #3 Joe Opitz 75 71 146 4th Glacier #1 Tyler Avery 76 71 147 5th Gallatin #1 Jordan Verge 74 73 147 6th Butte #1 Jack Prigge 73 75 148 7th Gallatin #4 Ramey Loyd 75 74 149 8th Capital #2 Joe McGreevey 74 75 149 9th Skyview #1 Logan Connolly 78 73 151 10th Girls Individual Results

Team/Names Day 1 Day 2 Individual 2-Day Total Billings Senior #1 Kenzie Walsh 74 79 153 1st Billings West #1 Kadence Fisher 80 78 158 2nd Gallatin #1 Addiley Loyd 78 80 158 3rd Billings West #2 Bella Johnson 75 84 159 4th Butte #1 Kodie Hoagland 82 82 164 5th Bozeman #1 Sara Priebe 81 83 164 6th Bozeman #2 Elly Atkins 87 80 167 7th Glacier #2 Chloe Tanner 87 81 168 8th Billings Senior #3 Lauren Mayala 84 84 168 9th Billings Senior #2 Becca Washington 85 85 170 10th Boys Team Results

Final Team Standings:

Gallatin 580 Capital 612 Glacier 615 Billings Senior 627 Sentinel 633 Skyview 642 Bozeman 664 Billings West 666 Great Falls CMR 666 Butte 672 Big Sky 690 Belgrade 700 Flathead 705 Havre 710 Hellgate 718 Great Falls 729 Girls Team Results

Billings West 661 Bozeman 677 Billings Senior 678 Gallatin 732 Glacier 762 Capital 773 Great Falls CMR 778 Flathead 844 Belgrade 854 Sentinel 932 Havre 973 Skyview NTS Butte NTS Great Falls NTS Helena High NTS Big Sky NTS Hellgate NTS Final Team Standings:

