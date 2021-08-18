Great Falls Invite final results from first high school golf event of the season

GREAT FALLS — Boys Individual Results
|Team/Names
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Individual 2-Day Total
|Gallatin #2
|Justus Verge
|69
|71
|140
|1st
|Gallatin #3
|Stevie Voigt
|72
|72
|144
|2nd
|Great Falls CMR #1
|Eli Groshelle
|73
|71
|144
|3rd
|Sentinel #3
|Joe Opitz
|75
|71
|146
|4th
|Glacier #1
|Tyler Avery
|76
|71
|147
|5th
|Gallatin #1
|Jordan Verge
|74
|73
|147
|6th
|Butte #1
|Jack Prigge
|73
|75
|148
|7th
|Gallatin #4
|Ramey Loyd
|75
|74
|149
|8th
|Capital #2
|Joe McGreevey
|74
|75
|149
|9th
|Skyview #1
|Logan Connolly
|78
|73
|151
|10th
Girls Individual Results
|Team/Names
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Individual 2-Day Total
|Billings Senior #1
|Kenzie Walsh
|74
|79
|153
|1st
|Billings West #1
|Kadence Fisher
|80
|78
|158
|2nd
|Gallatin #1
|Addiley Loyd
|78
|80
|158
|3rd
|Billings West #2
|Bella Johnson
|75
|84
|159
|4th
|Butte #1
|Kodie Hoagland
|82
|82
|164
|5th
|Bozeman #1
|Sara Priebe
|81
|83
|164
|6th
|Bozeman #2
|Elly Atkins
|87
|80
|167
|7th
|Glacier #2
|Chloe Tanner
|87
|81
|168
|8th
|Billings Senior #3
|Lauren Mayala
|84
|84
|168
|9th
|Billings Senior #2
|Becca Washington
|85
|85
|170
|10th
Boys Team Results
Final Team Standings:
|Gallatin
|580
|Capital
|612
|Glacier
|615
|Billings Senior
|627
|Sentinel
|633
|Skyview
|642
|Bozeman
|664
|Billings West
|666
|Great Falls CMR
|666
|Butte
|672
|Big Sky
|690
|Belgrade
|700
|Flathead
|705
|Havre
|710
|Hellgate
|718
|Great Falls
|729
Girls Team Results
|Billings West
|661
|Bozeman
|677
|Billings Senior
|678
|Gallatin
|732
|Glacier
|762
|Capital
|773
|Great Falls CMR
|778
|Flathead
|844
|Belgrade
|854
|Sentinel
|932
|Havre
|973
|Skyview
|NTS
|Butte
|NTS
|Great Falls
|NTS
|Helena High
|NTS
|Big Sky
|NTS
|Hellgate
|NTS
