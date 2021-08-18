Great Falls Invite: Bozeman Gallatin boys, Billings West girls win season-opener

GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman Gallatin boys and Billings West girls held onto their first-round leads and took home team titles after the second day of the Great Falls Invite on Tuesday.
The Raptor boys shot 580 as a team, outpacing Helena Capital (612) and Kalispell Glacier (615). West's girls scored 661, while Bozeman High took second with 677, just ahead of Billings Senior's 678.
Gallatin's Justus Verge was the individual boys winner after setting the pace in the first round. He shot 69 and followed it up with a 71 to finish with a 140, outpacing teammate Stevie Voigt (144).
West's Kenzie Walsh, who also led on day one with a 74, shot a 79 in the second round, enough to hold onto her lead and claim the crown with a 153.
The meet was the first high school sports event of the 2021-2022 season in Montana.
Boys Individual Results
|Team/Names
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Individual 2-Day Total
|Gallatin #2
|Justus Verge
|69
|71
|140
|1st
|Gallatin #3
|Stevie Voigt
|72
|72
|144
|2nd
|Great Falls CMR #1
|Eli Groshelle
|73
|71
|144
|3rd
|Sentinel #3
|Joe Opitz
|75
|71
|146
|4th
|Glacier #1
|Tyler Avery
|76
|71
|147
|5th
|Gallatin #1
|Jordan Verge
|74
|73
|147
|6th
|Butte #1
|Jack Prigge
|73
|75
|148
|7th
|Gallatin #4
|Ramey Loyd
|75
|74
|149
|8th
|Capital #2
|Joe McGreevey
|74
|75
|149
|9th
|Skyview #1
|Logan Connolly
|78
|73
|151
|10th
Girls Individual Results
|Team/Names
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Individual 2-Day Total
|Billings Senior #1
|Kenzie Walsh
|74
|79
|153
|1st
|Billings West #1
|Kadence Fisher
|80
|78
|158
|2nd
|Gallatin #1
|Addiley Loyd
|78
|80
|158
|3rd
|Billings West #2
|Bella Johnson
|75
|84
|159
|4th
|Butte #1
|Kodie Hoagland
|82
|82
|164
|5th
|Bozeman #1
|Sara Priebe
|81
|83
|164
|6th
|Bozeman #2
|Elly Atkins
|87
|80
|167
|7th
|Glacier #2
|Chloe Tanner
|87
|81
|168
|8th
|Billings Senior #3
|Lauren Mayala
|84
|84
|168
|9th
|Billings Senior #2
|Becca Washington
|85
|85
|170
|10th
Boys Team Results
Final Team Standings:
|Gallatin
|580
|Capital
|612
|Glacier
|615
|Billings Senior
|627
|Sentinel
|633
|Skyview
|642
|Bozeman
|664
|Billings West
|666
|Great Falls CMR
|666
|Butte
|672
|Big Sky
|690
|Belgrade
|700
|Flathead
|705
|Havre
|710
|Hellgate
|718
|Great Falls
|729
Girls Team Results
|Billings West
|661
|Bozeman
|677
|Billings Senior
|678
|Gallatin
|732
|Glacier
|762
|Capital
|773
|Great Falls CMR
|778
|Flathead
|844
|Belgrade
|854
|Sentinel
|932
|Havre
|973
|Skyview
|NTS
|Butte
|NTS
|Great Falls
|NTS
|Helena High
|NTS
|Big Sky
|NTS
|Hellgate
|NTS