Great Falls Invite: Bozeman Gallatin boys, Billings West girls win season-opener

GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman Gallatin boys and Billings West girls held onto their first-round leads and took home team titles after the second day of the Great Falls Invite on Tuesday.

The Raptor boys shot 580 as a team, outpacing Helena Capital (612) and Kalispell Glacier (615). West's girls scored 661, while Bozeman High took second with 677, just ahead of Billings Senior's 678.

Gallatin's Justus Verge was the individual boys winner after setting the pace in the first round. He shot 69 and followed it up with a 71 to finish with a 140, outpacing teammate Stevie Voigt (144).

West's Kenzie Walsh, who also led on day one with a 74, shot a 79 in the second round, enough to hold onto her lead and claim the crown with a 153.

The meet was the first high school sports event of the 2021-2022 season in Montana.

Boys Individual Results



Team/Names Day 1 Day 2 Individual 2-Day Total Gallatin #2 Justus Verge 69 71 140 1st Gallatin #3 Stevie Voigt 72 72 144 2nd Great Falls CMR #1 Eli Groshelle 73 71 144 3rd Sentinel #3 Joe Opitz 75 71 146 4th Glacier #1 Tyler Avery 76 71 147 5th Gallatin #1 Jordan Verge 74 73 147 6th Butte #1 Jack Prigge 73 75 148 7th Gallatin #4 Ramey Loyd 75 74 149 8th Capital #2 Joe McGreevey 74 75 149 9th Skyview #1 Logan Connolly 78 73 151 10th

Girls Individual Results



Team/Names Day 1 Day 2 Individual 2-Day Total Billings Senior #1 Kenzie Walsh 74 79 153 1st Billings West #1 Kadence Fisher 80 78 158 2nd Gallatin #1 Addiley Loyd 78 80 158 3rd Billings West #2 Bella Johnson 75 84 159 4th Butte #1 Kodie Hoagland 82 82 164 5th Bozeman #1 Sara Priebe 81 83 164 6th Bozeman #2 Elly Atkins 87 80 167 7th Glacier #2 Chloe Tanner 87 81 168 8th Billings Senior #3 Lauren Mayala 84 84 168 9th Billings Senior #2 Becca Washington 85 85 170 10th

Boys Team Results

Final Team Standings:



Gallatin 580 Capital 612 Glacier 615 Billings Senior 627 Sentinel 633 Skyview 642 Bozeman 664 Billings West 666 Great Falls CMR 666 Butte 672 Big Sky 690 Belgrade 700 Flathead 705 Havre 710 Hellgate 718 Great Falls 729

Girls Team Results

