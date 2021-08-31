Gallatin High boys & Billings West girls win Belgrade Invite

BOZEMAN — The Belgrade High School Golf Invitational wrapped up at Cottownwood Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. Raptors' Justus Verge won his third straight individual title and the Bozeman Gallatin boys won their third straight team title. Billings West took home the girls team title.
Scores listed below.
Boys Final Scores (top five):
Gallatin Justus Verge - 133 - 1st Place
Gallatin Jordan Verge - 138 - 2nd Place
Senior Reece Mayala - 141 - 3rd Place
Gallatin Ramey Loyd -145 - 4th Place
Butte Jack Prigge - 146 - 5th Place
Boys Team Scores:
Gallatin 563
Billings Senior 611
Helena Capital 613
Glacier 622
Bozeman 648
West 651
Skyview 651
CMR 660
Belgrade 666
Flathead 677
Butte High 684
Great Falls High 724
Helena High 737
Girls Final Scores:
West - Bella Johnson – 148 - 1st Place
Gallatin - Addiley Lloyd – 154 - 2nd Place
Senior - Kenzie Walsh- 157 - 3rd Place
West - Kadence Fischer – 158 - 4th Place
Butte - Kodie Hoagland – 159 - 5th Place
Girls Team Scores:
Billings West 655
Bozeman 682
Billings Senior 688
Gallatin 692
Glacier 748
Helena Capital 765
Belgrade 811
Flathead 812
CMR 864
Skyview 904