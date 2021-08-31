Gallatin High boys & Billings West girls win Belgrade Invite

BOZEMAN — The Belgrade High School Golf Invitational wrapped up at Cottownwood Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. Raptors' Justus Verge won his third straight individual title and the Bozeman Gallatin boys won their third straight team title. Billings West took home the girls team title.

Scores listed below.

Boys Final Scores (top five):

Gallatin Justus Verge - 133 - 1st Place

Gallatin Jordan Verge - 138 - 2nd Place

Senior Reece Mayala - 141 - 3rd Place

Gallatin Ramey Loyd -145 - 4th Place

Butte Jack Prigge - 146 - 5th Place

Boys Team Scores:

Gallatin 563

Billings Senior 611

Helena Capital 613

Glacier 622

Bozeman 648

West 651

Skyview 651

CMR 660

Belgrade 666

Flathead 677

Butte High 684

Great Falls High 724

Helena High 737

Girls Final Scores:

West - Bella Johnson – 148 - 1st Place

Gallatin - Addiley Lloyd – 154 - 2nd Place

Senior - Kenzie Walsh- 157 - 3rd Place

West - Kadence Fischer – 158 - 4th Place

Butte - Kodie Hoagland – 159 - 5th Place

Girls Team Scores:

Billings West 655

Bozeman 682

Billings Senior 688

Gallatin 692

Glacier 748

Helena Capital 765

Belgrade 811

Flathead 812

CMR 864

Skyview 904