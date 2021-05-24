Former Billings West standout Brandon McIver wins All Pro Tour event, $26,000

FORT SMITH, Arkansas -- Soggy weather wasn't enough to stop Brandon McIver from a nail-biting professional golf win over the weekend in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Tied for third entering the final round of the United Way Charity Golf Classic, McIver passed leader Chris Naegel (Wildwood, Missouri) to beat Naegel by one stroke at Hardscrabble Country Club. Naegel was runner-up for the second straight year.

McIver's strong front nine Saturday vaulted him into the lead, but a bogey on No. 16 allowed Naegel to climb back to within one. After both made par on No. 17, Naegel pulled his tee shot on 18 into the left rough. McIver smoked his approach to the center of the green for a two-putt title win.

The 27-year-old cashed in for $26,000 and a watch valued at nearly $5,000 after his third career victory since joining the All Pro Tour in 2016. His first tour championship arrived at Bella Vista Village in 2018, followed by a win in Houston during the 2019-20 winter schedule.

The former Billings West High School state champion and Montana State Am winner finished with a three-round total of 198 (68-65-65) at the United Way Charity Golf Classic. He has placed in the top 10 in each of his three All Pro Tour tournaments this season.

This year's United Way tournament was threatened by rain throughout the week. Friday's third round was eventually postponed resulting in Saturday's rain-shortened 54-hole finish.

United Way Charity Golf Classic

(Hardscrabble Country Club)

Final Leaderboard

1. Brandon McIver (Billings, Mt.) 68-65-65 198

2. Chris Naegel (Wildwood, Mo.) 67-64-68 199

T3. Sean Jacklin (Bradenton, Fla.) 67-67-67 201

T3. Andrew Wyatt (United States) 71-63-67 201

T3. Alvaro Ortiz (Guadalajara, Mexico) 69-65-67 201

T6. Grant Bennett (Lewisville, Texas) 70-68-64 202

T6. Cory Churchman (Fort Worth, Texas) 69-67-66 202

T6. Greg Eason (Kissimmee, Fla.) 71-65-66 202

T6. Gage Ihrig (Goodland, Kan.) 69-66-67 202

T10. Rob Hudson (Dallas, Texas) 68-69-66 203

T10. Steven Kupcho (Westminster, Colo.) 71-66-66 203

T10. Brax McCarthy (Fort Worth, Texas) 67-69-67 203

T10. Jose Narro (Lewisville, Texas) 68-68-67 203

T10. Alex Lee (Sacramento, Calif.) 68-66-69 203

T10. Hayden Springer (Trophy Club, Texas) 69-65-69 203

T16. Wesley Hunter (Birmingham, Ala.) 69-69-66 204

T16. Derek Oland (Plano, Texas) 67-68-69 204

T18. Mitchell Meissner (San Antonio, Texas) 72-65-68 205

T18. Derek Castillo (Anaheim, Calif.) 68-69-68 205

T18. Grady Brame, Jr (Hammond, La.) 68-70-67 205

T18. Rasmey Kong (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 73-63-69 205

T22. Sam Fidone (Lufkin, Texas) 68-69-69 206

T22. Ryan Baca (Sugar Land, Texas) 70-66-70 206

T22. Fernando Cruz Valle (The Woodlands, Texas) 67-68-71 206

T22. Bobby Hudson (Dallas, Texas) 70-70-66 206

T22. Logan McCracken (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 66-67-73 206

T22. Hayden Wood (Edmond, Okla.) 65-67-74 206

T28. Jamey Taylor (Houston, Texas) 67-70-70 207

T28. Blake Caldwell (Ponchatoula, La.) 69-67-71 207

T28. Jake McCrory (Deer Park, Texas) 69-67-71 207

T28. Martin Flores (Frisco, Texas) 67-69-71 207

T28. Zack Fischer (Texarkana, Texas) 68-67-72 207

T28. Dylan Healey (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 71-64-72 207

T28. Otto Black (Brighton, Mich.) 70-70-67 207

T28. Sam Triplett (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) 70-70-67 207

T36. Derek Fribbs (Thornton, Colo.) 69-68-71 208

T36. Zahkai Brown (Golden, Colo.) 67-70-71 208

T38. Tano Goya (Ponte Vedra Beac) 67-70-72 209

T38. Blaine Hale (Dallas, Texas) 67-70-72 209

T38. Tanner Napier (Paris, Texas) 70-68-71 209

T38. Brendon Jelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 68-71-70 209

T38. Leandro Marelli (Miami Beach, Fla.) 70-69-70 209

T38. Brett White (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 67-73-69 209

T38. Jeff Burton (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 69-67-73 209

T38. Tanner Gore (El Paso, Texas) 69-71-69 209

T38. Chris Malec (Fort Worth, Texas) 70-70-69 209

T38. Lloyd Go (Fontana, Calif.) 69-71-69 209

T38. Eric Ricard (Shreveport, La.) 72-68-69 209

T38. Michael Perras (Pasadena, Texas) 69-71-69 209

T50. Austin Jordan (Benbrook, Texas) 66-71-73 210

T50. Toni Hakula (Espoo, Finland) 71-68-71 210

T50. Albert Pistorius (Calgary, Alberta) 71-68-71 210

T50. Matt Echelmeier (Columbia, Mo.) 78-61-71 210

T50. Jeff Wibawa (Houston, Texas) 72-68-70 210

T50. Drew Shepherd (Hinsdale, Ill.) 74-66-70 210

T50. John Hill (San Antonio, Texas) 72-68-70 210