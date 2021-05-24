Former Billings West standout Brandon McIver wins All Pro Tour event, $26,000

FORT SMITH, Arkansas -- Soggy weather wasn't enough to stop Brandon McIver from a nail-biting professional golf win over the weekend in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Tied for third entering the final round of the United Way Charity Golf Classic, McIver passed leader Chris Naegel (Wildwood, Missouri) to beat Naegel by one stroke at Hardscrabble Country Club. Naegel was runner-up for the second straight year.
McIver's strong front nine Saturday vaulted him into the lead, but a bogey on No. 16 allowed Naegel to climb back to within one. After both made par on No. 17, Naegel pulled his tee shot on 18 into the left rough. McIver smoked his approach to the center of the green for a two-putt title win.
The 27-year-old cashed in for $26,000 and a watch valued at nearly $5,000 after his third career victory since joining the All Pro Tour in 2016. His first tour championship arrived at Bella Vista Village in 2018, followed by a win in Houston during the 2019-20 winter schedule.
The former Billings West High School state champion and Montana State Am winner finished with a three-round total of 198 (68-65-65) at the United Way Charity Golf Classic. He has placed in the top 10 in each of his three All Pro Tour tournaments this season.
This year's United Way tournament was threatened by rain throughout the week. Friday's third round was eventually postponed resulting in Saturday's rain-shortened 54-hole finish.
United Way Charity Golf Classic
(Hardscrabble Country Club)
Final Leaderboard
1. Brandon McIver (Billings, Mt.) 68-65-65 198
2. Chris Naegel (Wildwood, Mo.) 67-64-68 199
T3. Sean Jacklin (Bradenton, Fla.) 67-67-67 201
T3. Andrew Wyatt (United States) 71-63-67 201
T3. Alvaro Ortiz (Guadalajara, Mexico) 69-65-67 201
T6. Grant Bennett (Lewisville, Texas) 70-68-64 202
T6. Cory Churchman (Fort Worth, Texas) 69-67-66 202
T6. Greg Eason (Kissimmee, Fla.) 71-65-66 202
T6. Gage Ihrig (Goodland, Kan.) 69-66-67 202
T10. Rob Hudson (Dallas, Texas) 68-69-66 203
T10. Steven Kupcho (Westminster, Colo.) 71-66-66 203
T10. Brax McCarthy (Fort Worth, Texas) 67-69-67 203
T10. Jose Narro (Lewisville, Texas) 68-68-67 203
T10. Alex Lee (Sacramento, Calif.) 68-66-69 203
T10. Hayden Springer (Trophy Club, Texas) 69-65-69 203
T16. Wesley Hunter (Birmingham, Ala.) 69-69-66 204
T16. Derek Oland (Plano, Texas) 67-68-69 204
T18. Mitchell Meissner (San Antonio, Texas) 72-65-68 205
T18. Derek Castillo (Anaheim, Calif.) 68-69-68 205
T18. Grady Brame, Jr (Hammond, La.) 68-70-67 205
T18. Rasmey Kong (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 73-63-69 205
T22. Sam Fidone (Lufkin, Texas) 68-69-69 206
T22. Ryan Baca (Sugar Land, Texas) 70-66-70 206
T22. Fernando Cruz Valle (The Woodlands, Texas) 67-68-71 206
T22. Bobby Hudson (Dallas, Texas) 70-70-66 206
T22. Logan McCracken (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 66-67-73 206
T22. Hayden Wood (Edmond, Okla.) 65-67-74 206
T28. Jamey Taylor (Houston, Texas) 67-70-70 207
T28. Blake Caldwell (Ponchatoula, La.) 69-67-71 207
T28. Jake McCrory (Deer Park, Texas) 69-67-71 207
T28. Martin Flores (Frisco, Texas) 67-69-71 207
T28. Zack Fischer (Texarkana, Texas) 68-67-72 207
T28. Dylan Healey (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 71-64-72 207
T28. Otto Black (Brighton, Mich.) 70-70-67 207
T28. Sam Triplett (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) 70-70-67 207
T36. Derek Fribbs (Thornton, Colo.) 69-68-71 208
T36. Zahkai Brown (Golden, Colo.) 67-70-71 208
T38. Tano Goya (Ponte Vedra Beac) 67-70-72 209
T38. Blaine Hale (Dallas, Texas) 67-70-72 209
T38. Tanner Napier (Paris, Texas) 70-68-71 209
T38. Brendon Jelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 68-71-70 209
T38. Leandro Marelli (Miami Beach, Fla.) 70-69-70 209
T38. Brett White (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 67-73-69 209
T38. Jeff Burton (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 69-67-73 209
T38. Tanner Gore (El Paso, Texas) 69-71-69 209
T38. Chris Malec (Fort Worth, Texas) 70-70-69 209
T38. Lloyd Go (Fontana, Calif.) 69-71-69 209
T38. Eric Ricard (Shreveport, La.) 72-68-69 209
T38. Michael Perras (Pasadena, Texas) 69-71-69 209
T50. Austin Jordan (Benbrook, Texas) 66-71-73 210
T50. Toni Hakula (Espoo, Finland) 71-68-71 210
T50. Albert Pistorius (Calgary, Alberta) 71-68-71 210
T50. Matt Echelmeier (Columbia, Mo.) 78-61-71 210
T50. Jeff Wibawa (Houston, Texas) 72-68-70 210
T50. Drew Shepherd (Hinsdale, Ill.) 74-66-70 210
T50. John Hill (San Antonio, Texas) 72-68-70 210