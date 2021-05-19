Fairfield's Woods, Loyola's Boos and Conrad's Shepherd lead after Day 1 of State B golf

Fairfield's Emma Woods fired an opening-round 78 to lead the State B girls golf tournament by two shots, while Missoula Loyola's Zeke Boos and Conrad's Jarek Shepherd find themselves tied for the lead after shooting 76.

Woods leads Jefferson's Celi Chapman, who shot 80 on Tuesday afternoon. Both Chapman and Woods picked up birdies on the Par-5 18th.

Boos and Shepherd couldn't find much separation, shooting 36-40 to round out 76s on Tuesday. Shepherd had three birdies on the front, but a double bogey on No. 9 left him at even par.

The Columbus boys hold a nine-shot lead over Conrad, thanks to Caden Meier's 79 and Mike Courts' 80. Columbus had all five golfers under 100.

Big Timber's girls hold a two-shot lead over Columbus in the team race, as Sam Moore paced the Sheepherders with her 90.

Individual and team results can be found below.

Team standings

Boys

1. Columbus 334

2. Conrad 343

3. Missoula Loyola 347

4. Baker 351

5. Glasgow 365

6. Eureka 371

7. Red Lodge 373

8. Jefferson 377

9. Forsyth 386

10. Cut Bank 420

Girls

1. Big Timber 406

2. Columbus 408

3. Shelby 434

4. Townsend 437

5. Three Forks 439

5. Colstrip 443

6. Shepherd 447

7. Manhattan 454

8. Bigfork 486

9. Glasgow 491

10. Malta 536

Individual results

Boys

Zeke Boos, Missoula Loyola, 76; Jarek Shepherd, Conrad, 76; Konner Flint, Baker, 77; Caden Meier, Columbus, 79; Peyton Toney, Townsend, 79; Mike Courts, Columbus, 80; Kyler Cassel, Shelby, 81; Erik Casazza, Eureka, 82; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 82; Burke Mastel, Red Lodge, 83; Riley Smith, Glasgow, 85; Max Giles, Fairfield, 85; Landon Olson, Columbus, 86; Caden Huntsinger, Conrad, 86; Henry Bieler, Choteau, 86; Jagger Hofstad, Choteau, 86; Cristean Habets, Conrad, 87; Dillon Warren, Great Falls Central, 87; Jaxson Tronstad, Baker, 88; Bradley Wolfe, Anaconda, 88; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 88; Connor Hansen, Missoula Loyola, 88; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 89; Joe Lackman, Forsyth, 89; James Pinski, Great Falls Central, 89; Luke Eckmann, Jefferson, 89; Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls, 89; Marcus Lee, Jefferson, 90; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 90; Kaden Matheny, Missoula Loyola, 90; Colin Wade, Bigfork, 90; Kaide Griffith, Roundup, 91; Cory Marker, Anaconda, 91; Rory Lingle, Baker, 91; Preston Field, Jefferson, 92; Andy Savory, Anaconda, 92; Tate Monroe, Cut Bank, 92; Trent Truman, Eureka, 92; Jacob Greenwood, Anaconda, 93; Jack Haffey, Missoula Loyola, 93; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge, 94; Noah Haffey, Missoula Loyola, 94; Brady Bokma, Conrad, 94; Vance Rhoads, Glasgow, 94; Colin Lorbiecke, Baker, 95; Kyler Burton, Colstrip, 95; Leevi Bohrer, Deer Lodge, 95; Tanner Cromwell, Anaconda, 96; Keigan Ingram, Glasgow, 96; Michael Sorenson, Forsyth, 97; Zach Stenslie, Eureka, 97; Walker Boos, Red Lodge, 97; Kaden Bishop, Malta, 97; Kincaid Teske, Columbus, 98; Connor Clausen, Malta, 99; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 99; Vinny Chappell, Glasgow, 100; Keenan McDole, Eureka, 100; Matt Larson, Cut Bank, 102; Kade Harwood, Conrad, 104; Malachi Warneke, Shepherd, 104; Braden Casazza, Eureka, 105; Jon Siewing, Malta, 105; Logan Gilmore, Jefferson, 106; Ashton Weston, Malta, 111; Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 111; Jory Miller, Baker, 112; Teajay Fulton, Forsyth, 112; Shane Barcus, Cut Bank, 113; Dawson Vasboe, Cut Bank, 113; Hunter Stolem, Malta, 114; Eli Johnson, Forsyth, 123; Bryce Shields, Jefferson, 128.

Girls

Emma Woods, Fairfield, 78; Celi Chapman, Jefferson, 80; Kyla Bohne, Eureka, 87; Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls, 88; Sam Moore, Big Timer, 90; Aubree Mitchum, Columbus, 92; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 94; Trinity Wilson, Townsend, 94; Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls, 95; Camryn Collins, Baker, 95; Savannah Durocher, Choteau, 97; Natalie Roberts, Big Timber, 98; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 100; Jori Clary, Shelby, 100; Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip, 101; Maddison Underdal, Shelby, 102; Ashley Roberts, Big Timber, 102; Kristen McCormack, Manhattan, 103; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 103; Taylor Rafferty, Three Forks, 104; Abby McCollom, Choteau, 105; Katie Hummel, Bigfork, 105; Katelyn Sander, Manhattan, 107; Ashley McCormack, Manhattan, 108; Molly Hamilton, Columbus, 108; Lakota Becker, Conrad, 108; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 108; Morgan Newman, Missoula Loyola, 108; Maddie Green, Great Falls Central, 108; Audrey Taylor, Conrad, 109; Lydia Kluin, Three Forks, 109; Delaney Clark, Shelby, 109; Alice Brummer, Townsend, 110; Halee Wilson, Three Forks, 110; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 111; Sydney Gibbs, Malta, 111; Emmy Lundin, Shepherd, 112; Mikayla Kraft, Townsend, 112; Meagan Johnson, Whitehall, 112; Olivia Violett, Great Falls Central, 112; Bianca Torney, Anaconda, 112; Shelby Hawthorn, Shepherd, 113; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 113; Mackenzie Holton, Bigfork, 114; Kennedy Koss, Malta, 115; Ona Larson, Big Timber, 116; Brooklynn Hossfield, Three Forks, 116; Bailee Baxter, Glasgow, 117; Shanice Lagerquist, Glasgow, 118; Cassadie How, Shepherd, 119; Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 121; Becca Payne, Townsend, 121; Devany Lamb, Shelby, 123; Beatriz Antonio, Huntley Project, 123; Kennah Jensen, Roundup, 124; Lavida Dalby, Malta, 124; Allie Palm, Glasgow, 124; RaeAnna King, Big Timber, 127; Brynna Wolfe, Whitehall, 128; Elyse McCann, Shepherd, 130; Kylie Lagerquist, Glasgow, 132; Brae Eneboe, Conrad, 133; Jaylen Kinzel, Colstrip, 135; Madeline Kitto, Manhattan, 136; Megan Benjamin, Shelby, 136; Bianca Graham, Missoula Loyola, 143; Brooklyn Kallenberger, Bigfork, 146; Ava Hall, Bigfork, 147; Cierra Fuzesy, Colstrip, 148; Elle Stone, Glasgow, 183; Aubri Werk, Malta, 186.