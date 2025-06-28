Eagle helps Kade McDonough move into slim second-round lead of Montana Men's State Amateur Championship

MISSOULA — Kade McDonough had a roller-coaster Friday in the second round of the Men’s State Amateur but finished the day at Missoula Country Club with a one-stroke lead heading into the final round.

Playing on his home course after shooting a 67 on Thursday, McDonough shot a 70 for Friday’s second round with three birdies, three bogeys, a double-bogey and an eagle, leaving him with 10 pars.

McDonough’s eagle came on the par-5 18th hole (he started his round on the 10th hole), a day after he recorded a 6 for his lone bogey of Thursday's first round. McDonough played his first nine holes Friday at 3-under but came in shooting 2-over on his final nine holes.

Brian Beach, who shot 2-under, and first-day leader Brady Powell were tied for second at 4-under. Payton Taylor was fourth at 3-under, followed by Chase Choquette and Billy Smith at 2-under.

The round of the day belonged to Tye Boone, whose 4-under 67 vaulted him into a tie for seventh place, four shots off the lead. Boone’s day included an eagle on the 13th hole and a double-bogey on 16. He also had five birdies and another bogey.

The final round is Saturday. Tee times and results can be found here. Use GGID# 25MSGAMA.