Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls holds annual Family Connections Putts Fore Kids tournament Friday

GREAT FALLS — The third annual Family Connections Putts Fore Kids golf tournament hit Eagle Falls earlier Friday in the Electric City.

"The support we get from everybody who shows up is huge," Family Connections outreach and consumer education coordinator Heidi Melton said before the tournament began. "Just the fact that people are wanting to get involved and support the work we do really shows that the community cares about the issues that we support."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls holds annual Family Connections Putts Fore Kids golf tournament Friday

Melton helped run Friday's event, and she said this tournament takes a good deal of preparation going in.

"But it's very rewarding," Melton said. "It's our main fundraiser for Family Connections, so it's kind of a lot of our revenue, in part with our grants that we get. So it's a big portion of what helps us continue the work we do."

Of course, a fundraiser always has goals which go along with it.

"We want to show the community how important child care is and how much of a difference it makes in people's everyday lives," Melton said. "Not only to businesses, but families. You know people can't go to work if they don't have child care.

"Finding and paying for child care is a big issue in today's landscape."

Melton said she is appreciative of those who help put on the event so that Family Connections can continue the tournament in to the future.

"It's a huge blessing to have all of them show up and support us and continue to support us. So many of our sponsors are, you know the same ones we've had throughout the three years," Melton said. "Especially with it being such a new tournament and a new thing in the community, we are blown away by how many people have jumped in on it."

