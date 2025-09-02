BILLINGS — Talk about a tough day at the office in early September. At least, tough on the body.

Four Hilands Golf Club staffers played 100 holes on Tuesday, but with great reason.

"Early morning this morning. We love it though," Hilands assistant pro Brady Cady told MTN Sports before teeing off on the seventh hole around 8:15 a.m. "This is for a really, really good cause with Warriors and Quiet Waters.

Watch some of the challenging shots during Tuesday's 100-hole round:

Dawn to Dusk: Hilands staffers tee up 100 holes for Warriors and Quiet Waters

"They take post-9/11 veterans on guided fly fishing trips and as a fly fisherman myself, it's just cool to get out in peaceful land in Montana," Cady continued.

Cady was joined by fellow assistant Garrett Woodin, general manager Bryce Finnman and head pro Eddie Kavran circling the nine-hole course 11 times while raising money into the early evening.

"People pledge donations for birdies and eagles, so if we're past birdie, we just pick up and go," Cady explained with a smile. "It's going to be a long day out here."

The players hopped into separate carts to speed up play, took advantage of a little breakfast snack served on the course, cranked up some Bluetooth tunes and navigated a barrage of challenging shots on the heavily treed course.

Thanks to 15 hole sponsors and a barrage of pledges, it looks like they'll fly by last year's total.

"I think it was like $30,000 and we're looking at probably $50,000 this year," Kavran said.

Meanwhile, the motto was clear as players hustled from one shot to the next.

"Birdie or bust is our deal today," Cady confirmed, realizing their deal is a big deal to Warriors and Quiet Waters.

