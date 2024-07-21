Darkness halts men's State Am; tourney to finish Sunday with third playoff hole

LAUREL — The 107th Montana Men's State Amateur Championship was forced into a fourth day due to darkness after two playoff holes Saturday weren't enough to decide a winner at Laurel Golf Club.

Tied at the top, Nathan Bailey and Liam Clancy will play hole No. 18 on Sunday in what will be the third playoff hole of the third and final round. Bailey and Clancy both made par on Nos. 10 and 18 on Saturday before a loss of sunlight forced a postponement.

Clancy shot a score of 68 through 18 holes on Saturday to force a two-way tie with Bailey, who shot 73. Both had a three-round score of 212.

Clancy is a Billings Central graduate. Bailey is a Laurel High alum and now the head golf coach at Rocky Mountain College. Bailey won three consecutive State Ams from 2010-12 and was the runner-up last year to Billings' Joey Moore after a playoff decided the champion at Old Works in Anaconda.