Capital One's 'The Match' set to be played at Big Sky's Moonlight Basin Golf Course

BIG SKY — Capital One's "The Match" is coming to Montana on July 6.

The fourth edition of the star-studded event features seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady who will be paired with golf legend and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson as they face off against reigning NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The event will take place at the The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky and will be broadcast on TNT.

Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in the third edition of "The Match" that took place in November 2020.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with Mickelson reuniting with Brady against first-time participants in DeChambeau, the PGA TOUR’s current FedEx Cup leader, and Rodgers. Mickelson is a two-time winner of "The Match", playing against Tiger Woods in the event in 2018, pairing with Brady to face Woods and Manning last May, and then pairing with Barkley to defeat Curry and Manning last November.

Mickelson and Brady, though, are early underdogs this time around, according to SportsBetting.ag. The betting website gave DeChambeau and Rodgers -200 odds to win, while placing Mickelson and Brady at +160. Those odds equate to a 66.7% win probability for DeChambeau and Rodgers.

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is a private 8,000-yard course designed by Jack Nicklaus.