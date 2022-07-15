Bozeman's Basye leads after Round 1 of Women's State Am

(Editor's note: MSGA release)

BILLINGS - After round one at the Montana State Women’s Amateur Championships, there are numerous players in competition at Lake Hills Golf Course.

Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye, posted a one-over-par round of 73 to lead the Amateur one shot ahead of Samantha Yates (Bozeman) and Anna DeMars (Townsend) who each recorded 74s.

Alexis Hightower of Billings shot 76 (+4) and sits in fourth place, while Fairfield’s Emma Woods is four back at 77 in fifth place. Twelve players are within 10 shots of the lead after the first day.

Basye, who will be a senior at Montana State University, began her day with a birdie on hole 10. She bogeyed holes 13-15, but rebounded on hole 17 with a birdie. Basye’s opened with 37 and birdied hole one, bogeyed hole three and had seven consecutive pars to finish the day one over par.

Yates, who will be entering her sophomore season at Seattle University had three bogeys on the day 3, 13, 18 and birdied hole seven during a steady round of 74. Anna DeMars, a former collegiate standout at MSU-Billings and Rocky Mountain College birdied hole 13 bogeyed 15 and 17 and made double bogey on hole 18, to go out with 39. She rebounded with birdies on hole 2 and 4 before bogeying hole 6. DeMars came in with a 35 on the front nine to shoot 74, one back of Basye.

In the Mid-Amateur division, two-time defending champion, Susan Haskins of Bozeman is tied with fellow Bozeman player, Kylie Perlinski at 80 after round one. Billings golfer Victoria Konitz is third and one shot behind at 81, Helena’s Andrea Tucker is in fourth with 85 and Jenn Hewett of Billings is fifth after shooting 89.

Haskins shot 40 on each side with a highlight on hole three as she birdied the par four. Perlinski made five bogeys on her opening nine, notched a birdie on the par-three 11th hole and came in with 39 on the back nine to post 80 (+8) to finish in a tie for first with Haskins after day one. Konitz made nine pars and nine bogeys in her round to stay close.

In the Senior division, Great Falls golfer, Deb Porcarelli has a five shot advantaged thanks to a strong front nine score of even-par 36. Porcarelli birdied the second hole and bogeyed the sixth. On her back nine, she posted 41. Three players are tied for second after round one. Laura Wilson of Billings made birdies on holes 16 and 18 en route to her 82. Bobbie Lacklen of Eureka also carded two birdies (2 and 10) and sits at 82. Anita Santasier of Missoula recorded three birdies (7, 15 and 17) and strung together pars on holes 1-6 to post 82 as well.

Carol Key is in fifth at 83 and six shots behind the lead. Two-time defending champion and 2022 Hall of Famer, Jo Smith of Missoula shot 86 and is in ninth after round one. Smith has won three of the past four Senior Championships.

Two more rounds remain at Lake Hills.

Complete scores can be found online www.msgagolf.org [msgagolf.org].