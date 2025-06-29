Bogey-free third round lifts Missoula's Payton Taylor to Montana Men's State Amateur Championship

MISSOULA — Payton Taylor of Missoula put the finishing touches on a steady performance at the Montana Men's State Amateur Championship on Saturday at Missoula Country Club.

Taylor, who carded a 70 in Thursday's first round and a 69 in Friday's second round to enter the final 18 holes in fourth place, was again solid Saturday. He had the second-best round of the day, firing a 3-under-par 68 to finish with 207 total strokes, one shot better than second-place Kade McDonough.

Taylor was consistent throughout a bogey-free third round. He had birdies on the third, 10th and 11 holes and parred the other 15.

McDonough, also of Missoula, had the lead after Friday's second round but was overtaken by Taylor on Saturday. McDonough had bogeys on Nos. 1, 12 and 15 and birdies on the fourth, ninth and 18th holes to finish with an even-par round. Over the three-day tournament, McDonough went 67-70-71—208.

Sean Ramsbacher, Billy Smith, Chase Choquette and Brian Beach finished tied for third with 210 total shots. Ramsbacher had a 3-under-par 68 on Saturday to vault up the leaderboard, while Smith and Choquette both carded 70s and Beach shot a 1-over 72.

Saturday's low round belonged to John Gilbert, who shot a sizzling a 5-under-par 66, which included an eagle on the par-5 10th. For the tournament, Gilbert had 217 strokes to tie for 17th.

Liam Clancy, the 2024 champion, withdrew after playing eight holes in the third round.

Full results can be found here. Use GGID# 25MSGAMA.