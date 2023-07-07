Billings West grad Joey Moore eyeing next step in golf career

BILLINGS — Former Billings West and San Diego State golfer Joey Moore’s Plan A, B and C in life? To swing the sticks professionally.

“I started playing golf in our backyard all the time when I was 2 or 3," Moore told MTN Sports. "I'd dig my tee into the ground and make a hole and play Par 4s around our tree and stuff. ... I was probably only like 8 or 9 when my biggest goal was to be the best player in the world."

Moore will potentially realize that dream later this year he will enter Q-School with a chance to earn his professional card on the Korn Ferry Tour. It’s always been in his mind, but thanks to a little help, the idea took off this past year.

“I think it kind of started this winter with my dad. He lost like 25 pounds, so I'm so proud of him," Moore said. "We did a cleanse and he worked out with me a lot. It was kind of nice to have a partner in crime to do that stuff with.

“Obviously, being your dad, it was a lot better. He's always been my coach, and our family has always been a little overweight. I need to get back and get stronger (in the midsection) and better balance and all that."

Moore still has some unfinished business to attend to in the Treasure State, though.

Next week is the Men’s State Am at Old Works in Anaconda, an event he won in 2019. He also just played the U.S. Amateur qualifier there. That and an ongoing tournament in Whitefish are potentially his final two amateur events.

“Me and Brady Cady, we're going to Whitefish. It's our seventh year going. It's kind of our little getaway," Moore said. "It's a lot of fun. That tournament is so fun, I love it. Then go back to Old Works the next week," said Moore.

Moore has been through a roller coaster in his golf career, but it looks like he’s still climbing to the top.

